Coronavirus numbers explained: Maharashtra sets record with 778 cases, highest single-day surge for India

Coronavirus (Covid-19): Maharashtra continued to set new records for number of Coronavirus cases, reporting as many as 778 infections on Thursday, and, in the process, propelled India to its highest single-day surge in numbers thus far.

The fresh cases on Thursday took Maharashtra’s total number of people to have tested positive for the virus to 6,427. The state, which is witnessing the fastest spread of the disease in the country, has doubled its number of positive cases in the last one week. It had 3,202 positive cases on April 16.

State (Top 10) Total Number of Cases New Cases on Thursday Number of deaths Maharashtra 6427 778 284 Gujarat 2624 217 112 Delhi 2376 128 50 Rajasthan 1901 76 28 Madhya Pradesh 1687 100 83 Tamil Nadu 1683 54 19 Uttar Pradesh 1510 61 21 Telangana 970 27 26 Andhra Pradesh 893 80 23 Kerala 447 10 2

The country saw the emergence of 1680 new cases of Coronavirus infection on Thursday, which is the highest for any single day so far. The previous highest of 1577 was achieved on April 19. Till Thursday evening, 22,930 people had tested positive for novel Coronavirus across the country. Out of these, at least 4324 people have recovered from the disease, according to data available till five pm on Thursday evening. (Follow The Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates)

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat also contributed a large number of fresh cases on Thursday. The state added 217 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 2624. The state has more than tripled its numbers in the last one week, and also saw a three-fold increase in the number of people dying due to the disease during this time. Just a week ago, Gujarat was placed sixth in the list of states with largest number of positive cases. Over the next few days it surged ahead rapidly and on Wednesday, it overtook Delhi to get into the second place, just behind Maharashtra.

Delhi and Madhya Pradesh also reported over 100 fresh cases on Thursday. Delhi now has a total of 2376 positive cases, while Madhya Pradesh has 1687.

At least 30 more deaths were reported on Thursday, which included 14 from Maharashtra and nine from Gujarat.

