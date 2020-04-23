Coronavirus numbers explained: Gujarat triples its cases in one week, deaths also rise by almost three times

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The country saw 1273 new Coronavirus infections being detected on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases so far to 21,248. Coronavirus (COVID-19): The country saw 1273 new Coronavirus infections being detected on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases so far to 21,248.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): While Maharashtra has received a lot of attention for its rapidly rising number cases of Coronavirus infections, Gujarat has been adding numbers at an even faster rate in the last few days. In the last one week, the number of people testing positive for novel Coronavirus in Gujarat has more than tripled, from 766 on April 15 to 2407 on Wednesday, April 22.

The number of people dying due to COVID-19 disease in Gujarat has also increased by almost three times during this period. By April 15, the state had reported 36 deaths from the disease. Over the next one week, however, 67 more deaths have been reported. With a total of 103 deaths, as on Wednesday evening, Gujarat is next only to Maharashtra, which has registered at least 270 deaths till now.

State (Top 10) Total number of cases New cases on Wednesday Number of deaths Maharashtra 5649 431 270 Gujarat 2407 229 103 Delhi 2248 92 45 Rajasthan 1825 153 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 33 19 Madhya Pradesh 1587 35 80 Uttar Pradesh 1449 112 21 Telangana 943 15 23 Andhra Pradesh 813 56 22 Kerala 437 11 2

The country saw 1273 new Coronavirus infections being detected on Wednesday, till reports from states last came in, taking the total number of cases so far to 21,248. As many 1017 of the 1273 new cases, or about 80 per cent, were reported from just five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Maharashtra reported 431 new cases on Wednesday, which took the total number of Coronavirus infected people in the state to 5649, which is more than a quarter of all cases in the country. Just in the last four days, Maharashtra has added 2000 new cases.

Gujarat is now the state with the second largest number of Coronavirus positive people. With 229 new cases discovered on Wednesday, the state now has 2407 people who have been infected with the virus at one point of time. 179 of them have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, leaving the total number of active cases in the state to 2228.

More than thirty deaths were reported from across the country on Wednesday, taking the number of people who have so far died from COVID-19 disease to well past 650-figure mark. More than 20 of these deaths were reported from Maharashtra, with Mumbai and Pune, two of the worst affected cities in the country, accounting for the bulk of these deaths.

White circles are drawn at the platform of Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad to maintain White circles are drawn at the platform of Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad to maintain social distancing by railway officials. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

The five southern states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – together contributed 124 new cases on Wednesday. The seven states in the northeast have not reported a single new case in the last five days. A total of 49 people have tested positive in the region, including 34 of them from Assam and 11 from Meghalaya.

