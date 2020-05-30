Coronavirus numbers explained: Delhi not only state non-transparent with tally

Coronavirus numbers explained: Delhi is not the only state which has been less than transparent in reporting COVID-19 numbers. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Coronavirus numbers explained: Delhi is not the only state which has been less than transparent in reporting COVID-19 numbers. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

For the second consecutive day, Delhi reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday. It also added 82 deaths to its tally, only 13 of whom had died on Friday. The remaining deaths had happened earlier and so far had not been counted.

Delhi now has 17,386 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections, more than 7,800 of whom have already recovered. The city has seen the deaths of 398 people so far, including the 82 who were added on Friday. The number of infected people who have died could be even more since Delhi has added only those cases where the “primary cause of death” has been determined to be COVID-19 by a Death Audit Committee.

Coronavirus numbers explained: Only three states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. routinely provide details of death cases in their states.

Earlier this month, a big discrepancy was noticed in the death numbers being put out by the Delhi government and the information available from the hospitals. After an initial attempt to explain the discrepancy as a result of the information gap between the different agencies, Delhi has been adjusting the previously unaccounted deaths in its tally.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 62,228 2,682 26,997 2,107 Tamil Nadu 20,246 874 11,313 154 Delhi 17,386 1,105 7,846 398 Gujarat 15,944 372 8,609 980 Rajasthan 8,252 298 5,319 184 Madhya Pradesh 7,645 192 4,269 334 Uttar Pradesh 7,445 275 4,410 201 West Bengal 4,813 277 1,775 302 Bihar 3,359 174 1,224 15 Andhra Pradesh 2,874 33 2,037 60

But Delhi is not the only state which has been less than transparent in reporting COVID-19 numbers. Almost every other state has seemed reluctant in sharing information, especially those relating to the dead. West Bengal has already been in this situation earlier, having been forced to add deaths that were not being included in the tally.

Only three states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. routinely provide details of death cases in their states. Others have progressively restricted the information they were sharing earlier. The latest to do so has been Gujarat. Not too long ago, the state was putting out one of the most transparent and informative bulletins. Over the last few days, however, it has stopped any information about the dead, and the daily bulletins have also become muddled. Its otherwise informative online dashboard does not contain any details about the dead, just like the dashboards of any other state. Maharashtra, the state with the maximum number of deaths, regularly bunches together deaths happened over several days, sometimes over two week periods, in its daily bulletins.

There is an attempt to restrict other, apparently ‘inconvenient’, information as well. Telangana, for example, is the only state that does not reveal its testing numbers. As reported by this newspaper a few days ago, the state has one of the poorest record on testing, and has since then been pulled up by the state High Court on this matter. A direct result of the states’ desire to ‘improve’ their numbers has been the nearly 5000 positive cases that are currently classified as ‘unassigned’. These are infected people who no state wants to include in their records.

In another unusual development on Friday, Maharashtra added 8,381 cases to the number of people who had recovered from the disease. More than 7,300 of these recoveries happened in Mumbai alone. Again, these numbers were bunched together from several days. As of now, between four and six thousand people are being reported all over the country as having recovered from the disease on any given day. Maharashtra has been witnessing recovery of about one thousand people every day.

With Friday’s revision, the number of recovered people in the state has risen to 26,997. This means that more than 43 per cent of the people who have been infected with the virus till now have already recovered.

On Friday, more than 7,500 new cases of novel Coronavirus infections were reported from across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to more than 1.72 lakh. The number of deaths is touching almost 5,000.

Maharashtra, which for the last few days has been accounting for more than 40 per cent of the daily increase in the country, contributed 2,682 new cases on Friday, or about 35 per cent.

Haryana’s recent worrying trend continued on Friday, with the discovery of 217 new cases, once again its highest single-day rise. Most of these new cases were discovered in the districts adjoining Delhi – Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat. The state government is considering declaring these districts as “red zones” once again.

Ladakh reported 20 new cases on Friday, taking its total number of confirmed cases to 74. This is the second surge happening in Ladakh. Earlier, 44 people had been found to be infected, and all of them had recovered from the disease before the second wave began around May 20.

Assam and Bihar also continued to report big numbers. These are amongst the fastest growing states as of now. The total number of infections in Assam crossed 1,000 on Friday.

