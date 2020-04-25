Explained: Coronavirus numbers still small, but Bihar signalling a surge

Coronavirus India update: Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to be the main drivers of the increase in India’s numbers. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Coronavirus India update: Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to be the main drivers of the increase in India’s numbers. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Though its numbers are still relatively small, Bihar seems to be warming up for a rapid surge in novel Coronavirus cases in the coming days. On Friday, it added 53 new cases, taking its tally to a total of 223. The state had been adding fresh cases mostly in single digits till April 19 but has seen its numbers get doubled in the last four days.

After a record-breaking day on Thursday, the number of new cases from across the country saw a dip on Friday. A total of 1376 new cases were reported on Friday, significantly lower than the 1697 that were discovered the previous day. India now has 24,350 people who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus at some point of time since the outbreak began. More than 4,800 of them have recovered from the disease and already discharged from the hospital.

State (Top 10) Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Maharashtra 6817 390 301 Gujarat 2815 191 117 Delhi 2514 138 50 Rajasthan 1971 70 32 Madhya Pradesh 1846 159 92 Tamil Nadu 1755 72 20 Uttar Pradesh 1621 111 24 Telangana 983 13 25 Andhra Pradesh 955 62 29 West Bengal 488 11 18

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to be the main drivers of the increase in India’s numbers. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 390 new cases, almost half of what it did the previous day. The state now has 6817 cases of infections, of which 957 have recovered. Gujarat, on the other hand, added 191 new cases on Friday, to reach a tally of 2815. The number of deaths in the state also continued to rise steadily. On Friday, the state reported 15 more deaths. The state now has recorded a total of 127 deaths, the highest after Maharashtra, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 83 of these deaths. Ahmedabad now has more deaths than any other city in India except Mumbai.

Here are the cities with most deaths:

Mumbai 178 Ahmedabad 83 Pune 67 Indore 55 Delhi 50

The total death count was inching towards 750-figure mark on Friday night. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 300 of them.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government revealed that so far 57 Coronavirus positive persons had die in the state. But it maintained that the virus was not the cause of death in a majority of these cases. An expert committee formed by the state government, after conducting an audit of all the deaths, has concluded that only 18 of these could be attributed to the virus. “The remaining 39 deaths were due to severe co-morbid conditions which were the immediate cause of death, and COVID-19 was the incidental finding,” the state government said in a statement.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

West Bengal was the first state to appoint an expert committee to assess whether the deaths of COVID-19 patients could be attributed to the virus or were caused by other reasons. The idea has been caught up with many other states now, and there is great reluctance to share information about the dead. (Don’t miss from Explained: Why it is important to define deaths)

Mumbai, the city with maximum COVID-19 related deaths, has stopped releasing the list of dead, and decided to conduct an audit of all deaths of Coronavirus-positive patients. Delhi had followed suit, and even Punjab have also decided to set up an audit committee. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rarely share any information about the dead in their states. Gujarat and Karnataka are the only states that are transparently revealing all information about their dead.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd