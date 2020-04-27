Coronavirus numbers explained: Ahmedabad second only to Mumbai in COVID-related deaths

Gujarat also has one of the highest death-to-confirmed cases ratios in the country (Representational) Gujarat also has one of the highest death-to-confirmed cases ratios in the country (Representational)

Delhi registered its second-highest single-day jump in Coronavirus numbers on Sunday, adding 293 more patients to reach a total of 2918 confirmed cases of virus infections. But a bigger attention-grabbing event is unfolding in Ahmedabad, which recorded 19 deaths on a single day to cross the 100-figure mark.

Ahmedabad now has reported 105 deaths of people who have tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Only Mumbai, which has recorded 204 deaths till now, has more fatalities. Incidentally, more than 60 per cent of Ahmedabad deaths have come in the last one week. Since April 20, the city has reported as many as 67 deaths, that is more than the number in Mumbai during the same period.

Ahmedabad now has 2181 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections. This is more than all states except Maharashtra and Gujarat. There are two states that have almost the same number of cases as Ahmedabad — Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. While there have been 41 deaths in Rajasthan so far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 103 deaths.

With over 3300 cases, the state of Gujarat has seen its numbers grow by almost four and a half times over the last 12 days. It also has one of the highest death-to-confirmed cases ratios in the country. This could indicate that the actual spread of the disease in Gujarat is much more than what has been discovered, and that the state has not been testing adequately. Gujarat has so far tested 51,091 samples, which is less than half the number in Maharashtra, which has already done over 1.16 lakh tests. Even Tamil Nadu, which has considerably lesser number of positive cases than Gujarat, has done over 87,000 tests.

Cities with most deaths

City Death Mumbai 204 Ahmedabad 105 Pune 79 Indore 57 Delhi 54

On Sunday, a total of 1682 new infections were discovered from across the country, taking the number of confirmed positive cases to 27844. The day also saw more than 50 people dying of the disease, only the second time since the outbreak that more than 50 deaths have been reported on the same day.

Maharashtra, which has almost 30 per cent of all cases in the country, added 440 new infections on Sunday, taking its confirmed cases to 8068, while Rajasthan registered a jump of 165 to reach 2185 cases.

Top Ten States

State Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Maharashtra 8068 440 342 Gujarat 3301 240 153 Delhi 2918 293 54 Rajasthan 2185 165 41 Madhya Pradesh 2090 145 103 Tamil Nadu 1885 64 24 Uttar Pradesh 1873 80 30 Andhra Pradesh 1097 81 31 Telangana 1001 11 25 West Bengal 586 58 20

