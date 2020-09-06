Experts say any face covering is better than nothing at all.

A new study in the journal Physics of Fluid compares the effectiveness of face shields, valved masks and cloth face coverings in blocking viral particles. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this is one of the several studies conducted to understand the transmission of the disease.

Masks act as filters and capture the droplets and particles we expel. But, should you be wearing a cloth mask, N95 mask or the papery medical-style one? What about masks with valves? Or face shields? Given below are the findings of the study.

Either ways, experts say any face covering is better than nothing at all.

Face shields and valved masks vs regular cloth masks: Which works better? Face shields and valved masks vs regular cloth masks: Which works better?

The findings of the study on face shields and valved masks. The findings of the study on face shields and valved masks.

While cloth masks work best, N95 masks and papery medical-style masks all block a significant amount of particles. While cloth masks work best, N95 masks and papery medical-style masks all block a significant amount of particles.

What about the cloth mask? What about the cloth mask?

Don’t miss from Quixplained: As Delhi Metro restarts, a look at the new guidelines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd