Sunday, September 06, 2020
Face shields and valved masks vs regular cloth masks: Which works better?

Masks act as filters and capture the droplets and particles we expel. But, should you be wearing a cloth mask, N95 mask or the papery medical-style one? What about masks with valves? Or face shields?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | September 6, 2020 9:25:00 am
coronavirus news, masks, effectiveness of masks, cloth mask, face shield, N95 mask, best mask for covid 19, indian expressExperts say any face covering is better than nothing at all.

A new study in the journal Physics of Fluid compares the effectiveness of face shields, valved masks and cloth face coverings in blocking viral particles. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this is one of the several studies conducted to understand the transmission of the disease.

Masks act as filters and capture the droplets and particles we expel. But, should you be wearing a cloth mask, N95 mask or the papery medical-style one? What about masks with valves? Or face shields? Given below are the findings of the study.

Either ways, experts say any face covering is better than nothing at all.

