India coronavirus numbers explained: Karnataka spike could be because of closed labs

Women domestic workers in Bengaluru (AP Photo) Women domestic workers in Bengaluru (AP Photo)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases Numbers: Karnataka reported an unusually high number of new cases on Saturday, more than double the number of its previous highest single-day figure, as almost 20,000 new cases were discovered across the country.

In the last one week, there has been a rise in the number of cases in Karnataka, mainly in Bengaluru, and the daily detections had increased from the level of 150-200 every day to between 300 and 400. On Thursday and Friday, it had reported close to 450 cases each. On Saturday, the state reported as many as 918 new cases, 596 of which came from Bengaluru alone. It was not immediately clear, but the unusual surge could be the result of clearing of some backlog, which has been piling up in the state. Results of more than 11,500 samples are awaited as two key government laboratories had to close down after employees tested positive. The state is likely to report high numbers for the next few days, as the pendency is cleared.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 159,133 6,368 84,245 7,273 Delhi 80,188 2,948 49,201 2,558 Tamil Nadu 78,335 3,713 44,094 1,025 Gujarat 30,773 615 22,417 1,790 Uttar Pradesh 21,549 606 14,215 649 Rajasthan 16,831 284 13,254 391 West Bengal 16,711 521 10,789 629 Telangana 13,436 1,087 4,928 243 Haryana 13,427 543 8,472 218 Madhya Pradesh 12,695 167 9,971 550

Karnataka had been doing well till last month, when it had less than 3,500 confirmed infections. This month, however, the number has already risen to close to 12,000. The death figures have also increased almost four times, from 54 before this month, to 195 now.

For the time being, Karnataka is one of the high-growth states, along with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and of course Delhi. In the last three days, the new cases in Delhi have been much lower than the peak of nearly 4,000 that had been achieved on June 23. In fact, on Saturday, it reported less than 3,000 cases for the first time in a week.

In contrast to Delhi, Maharashtra has been scaling new daily heights for the last three days. On Saturday, the state reported 6,368 new cases, but because of its large caseload, of 1.59 lakh, the growth rate is still low, though it is increasing now.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

With Saturday’s 20,000 new cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached close to 5.3 lakh. With Saturday’s 20,000 new cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached close to 5.3 lakh.

The gap between daily new cases and daily recoveries, which seemed to be closing down a few days ago, has begun to widen again from Friday, though there is no definitive trend as of now. On Friday, more than 18,500 new cases were detected while about 10,250 recovered from the disease. On Saturday, almost 20,000 people were found infected, while about 13,800 were declared having recovered. This gap was much closer, in the range of 2,000 to 3,000 earlier this week.

If the daily recoveries exceed the daily new detections consistently for a prolonged period, at least two weeks, it could signal the arrival of the peak. But that does not seem to be on the horizon right now. There is a great degree of randomness in these two numbers, and no clear trend is observable, except for the fact that there is still a significant gap between the number of people falling sick every day and those who are recovering.

With Saturday’s 20,000 new cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached close to 5.3 lakh. The number of active cases has gone beyond 2 lakh now. About 3.1 lakh people have recovered from the disease, while more than 16,000 people have died so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd