India coronavirus numbers explained: Southern states drive India’s covid growth

India Coronavirus Cases: While Telangana seems to be losing a little bit of pace now, the southern states are continuing to drive India’s novel Coronavirus numbers which has been touching new highs every day for the last four days. On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh showed an unusually high rise in its daily cases, reporting close to 4,000 new infections, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also recorded their highest single day numbers.

Coronavirus numbers in Andhra Pradesh have been growing quite rapidly in the last few days. In fact, its growth rate has been next only to Karnataka and is even poised to race ahead. In absolute number of cases, it overtook Telangana on Saturday. The state has recorded more than 44,000 infections till now, while Telangana, till recently one of the fastest-growing states, has a few hundred less.

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 300,937 8,348 165,663 11,596 Tamil Nadu 165,714 4,807 113,856 2,403 Delhi 121,582 1,475 101,274 3,597 Karnataka 59,652 4,537 21,775 1,246 Gujarat 47,476 960 34,005 2,127 Uttar Pradesh 47,036 1,873 28,664 1,108 Andhra Pradesh 44,609 3,963 21,763 586 Telangana 43,780 1,284 30,607 409 West Bengal 40,209 2,198 23,539 1,076 Rajasthan 28,383 711 21,029 553

Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu has remained the second-largest contributor of Coronavirus cases for a long time, even though its growth rate has dropped off in the last couple of weeks. But the other states, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana started to grow at a rapid pace only recently, from the start of this month.

As of now, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are growing at over 7.3 per cent every day (7-day compounded daily growth rate), while Kerala is growing over 6.6 per cent. Telangana has now dropped below four percent, while Tamil Nadu has been around three per cent for a few days now, lower than the national growth rate of 3.44 per cent.

The southern states are not without competition, though. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam are also contributing significant numbers for the last few days. Except Assam, the others have each added more than 10,000 cases in the last one week. Bihar is growing the fastest among them, at over 7.5 per cent now, and just over 10,000 of its 25,000 caseload, or about 40 per cent, has come in the last one week.

Close to 39,000 new cases were detected across the country on Saturday, taking India’s total number of infections to 10.77 lakh, of which more than 6.77 lakh have already recovered from the disease. The death toll has gone up to 26,800 now.

Interestingly, all the positive cases that had been categorised as ‘unassigned’ seem to have been allocated to the states now. On Saturday, the number of unassigned cases came down to zero. These were cases that no state wanted to own up, because the person was infected, or detected to be infected, in a state other than his or her normal place of residence. Such cases had begun to crop up around the middle of May following a relaxation in lockdown restrictions for the first time, that had triggered largescale movement of people.

The number of unassigned cases had risen rapidly after that, rising up to almost 10,000 at one point of time. In the last one week, it dropped sharply, and came down to zero on Saturday. It isn’t clear, however, which states were these cases finally allocated to.

