Coronavirus lockdown: Shut indoors, how do you eat healthy, and find things to do?

Indoors in Lucknow, after the lockdown began. (Express Photo) Indoors in Lucknow, after the lockdown began. (Express Photo)

FOR THOSE working from home, or not at all, the lockdown has changed the way they live. In some cases, this can lead to boredom and stress, and in turn upset their eating habits — either way. How should one cope?

Some may eat too little, some too much, and it is quite likely that people stuck home would snack more and eat less at meals, if not skip them. Stress has been known to make people inclined towards foods rich in carbohydrates and fats. As most experts would advise, this is what they need to watch in the long run.

It helps if you notice when this is happening. If you realise that you are snacking more than you should, you can drop the snack and eat something healthy instead. If you are not hungry but still feel the urge to snack, you could distract yourself by doing something else.

There are others who are affected by stress in the other way — they cannot eat as much as they should. In these cases, the thing to do is to identify what foods they can still tolerate, and pick those that are nutritional enough, say a cup of hot chocolate or beverage. It also remains important as ever to drink water regularly.

What else can one do when one is not eating? There cannot be one answer for everybody. Most people will spend some amount of time cleaning the house, but no one does that all the tie. In articles in various publications, mental health experts have advised that people spend time in conversations with everyone at home, including about the outbreak. Otherwise, they can just take a break from the grim news and engage in something relaxing, such as reading a book or watching a film.

Locking oneself in to block out the virus, too, comes with a rider — everyone still needs fresh air. It is a good idea to open the windows and ventilators every now and then.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.