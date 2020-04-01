Coronavirus: Clusters lead to surge in spread but could help contain it too

An official takes the temperature of migrants entering a shelter home in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) An official takes the temperature of migrants entering a shelter home in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The emergence of human clusters in which several people together have been found to be infected with coronavirus is likely to significantly alter the nature of spread of the disease in the country. While the number of infected persons has increased much faster in the last three days than at any other time since the outbreak, experts believe that from the perspective of containing the spread, the emergence of these clusters might be a good thing.

The number of positive cases in the country has more than doubled in the last five days, from just under 700 on March 26 to over 1400 today. Many of the new infected cases are concentrated in large groups, like in those linked to a religious meeting of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. Such clusters, not all of them linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, have emerged in Meerut, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Telangana.

Besides the fact that the source of transmission in most of these cases can reliably be traced, experts say such concentrated cases could also be easier for the health authorities to handle compared to isolated cases dispersed in population, in terms of isolating them and preventing further spread from them.

“The emerging news that nearly 100 cases in India could be traced back to people who attended a gathering in Delhi further strengthens the possibility that until so far, in almost all cases, the infection is traced back to a person coming from overseas. Such clustering of infections suggests that there is no community transmission,” said L S Shashidhara, a professor of biology at Ashoka University.

“Scientists should analyse the dynamics of infection in all clustered groups across India to understand how geo-climatic conditions and pre-medical history would influence the spread. A major caveat, however, is the absence of data on asymptomatic positive cases as we have not tested them at all,” he said.

Gautam Menon, a professor of computational biology at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, agreed with the contention that clusters could be easier to handle, but said that there were many other cases, outside of these clusters, that looked like very good evidence of community transmission.

“It is no doubt easier to track and isolate a large group of infected people in one place. But we are also seeing an increasing number of isolated cases now where the original point of transmission is not known, or is unclear. This is pointing towards what many of us have been saying for long, that community transmission is a reality and we cannot escape from that,” he said.

The government has already declared some of the locations where these clusters have emerged as ‘hot spots’, and has said that it will increase surveillance and testing of samples at these places.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.