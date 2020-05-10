Coronavirus numbers explained: New cases start dipping

The overall case numbers crossed the 60,000-figure mark on Saturday. The overall case numbers crossed the 60,000-figure mark on Saturday.

For the third straight day on Saturday, the number of new cases of novel Coronavirus in the country was slightly lower than the previous day. On Thursday, 3355 new Coronavirus patients were discovered throughout the country, which was lower than the 3530 reported a day earlier. It was then followed by 3340 on Friday, and 3083 on Saturday.

Never before, since the outbreak began in the first week of March, has there been three straight days of decline in daily numbers. But there is little in it beyond this statistical coincidence, which was partly made possible by the decision of the Delhi government to reschedule its COVID bulletins and report only half-days figures on Saturday.

Top ten states with maximum caseload as on Friday

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 20228 1165 779 Gujarat 7797 394 472 Delhi 6542 224 68 Tamil Nadu 6535 526 44 Rajasthan 3603 129 106 Madhya Pradesh 3457 116 211 Uttar Pradesh 3373 159 74 Andhra Pradesh 1930 43 45 West Bengal 1786 108 171 Punjab 1762 31 31

Delhi said it had decided to follow a 24-hour cycle from midnight to midnight for releasing its data, and would discontinue its practice of revealing information in the evening for data collected till four pm in the afternoon. On Saturday, it released only those numbers that were collected between four pm and midnight on Friday, and no information from Saturday.

There was an increase of 224 cases in Delhi during this time, which was lower than the 300 to 400 cases Delhi had been reporting till now, sometimes more, while following its earlier cycle of releasing information. Delhi now has 6542 cases.

The overall case numbers crossed the 60,000-figure mark on Saturday. Of the 62,647 confirmed positive cases that have so far been found, 19,357 have already recovered from the disease. The death toll in the country has risen to over 2100.

In Delhi, there are also doubts over the death numbers that have been officially acknowledged until now. The numbers from just five hospitals in Delhi add up to 116, while the information in the official bulletin put out by Delhi government puts the death toll at only 68. On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the mismatch in numbers could be a result of hospitals not sharing full information with the government yet, and there was no reason for the government to try and hide these numbers from the people.

In Kerala, two people who were among those brought back on special flights from the Middle East have tested positive for the virus, leading to concerns over a fresh outbreak. The state has managed to keep a tight lid on the spread of the virus so far, and has been adding numbers in not more than single digits, on some days not at all. Those two positive cases were the only ones to be reported from Kerala on Saturday. The state now has 505 confirmed cases, of which 485 have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra crossed 20,000 on Saturday. The state also recorded 48 deaths.

