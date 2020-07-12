India coronavirus numbers explained: As Karnataka overtakes UP, another lockdown in Bangalore

A boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past a notice displayed by authorities on a makeshift barricade set up to restrict entry in a containment zone in Bengaluru (AP) A boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past a notice displayed by authorities on a makeshift barricade set up to restrict entry in a containment zone in Bengaluru (AP)

India Coronavirus Cases Numbers: After Pune, it is now the turn of Bengaluru to go in for a fresh round of complete lockdown. The city would be shut down for a week between July 14 and July 22, in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus that has made Karnataka the fastest-growing state in the country right now.

Bengaluru had been experimenting with lockdowns during the weekends earlier as well. But there has been no respite in the growing number of infections in the state. On Saturday, the state reported close to 2,800 new cases and overtook Uttar Pradesh to become the state with the fifth-highest caseload in the country. Karnataka has so far seen 36,216 people getting infected with the virus. Only Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have more infections.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 246,600 8,139 136,985 10,116 Tamil Nadu 134,226 3,965 85,915 1,898 Delhi 110,921 1,781 87,692 3,334 Gujarat 41,026 871 28,684 2,034 Karnataka 36,216 2,798 14,716 617 Uttar Pradesh 35,092 1,392 22,689 913 Telangana 33,402 1,178 20,919 348 West Bengal 28,453 1,344 17,959 906 Andhra Pradesh 27,235 1,813 14,393 309 Rajasthan 23,631 574 17,756 503

Karnataka has also been reporting a high number of deaths in the last one week. As many as 367 of Karnataka’s total 617 deaths, or about 60 per cent, have been reported this month. Close to 200 of these have been reported in just the last four days. On Saturday, the state reported 70 deaths. Only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a comparable number of deaths every day.

The daily growth rate of cases in Karnataka is now 7.7 per cent, well ahead of second-placed Andhra Pradesh, which too has been adding a large number of new cases in the last three days. Telangana, which had a growth rate higher than Karnataka till a few days ago, has been showing signs of slowing down, and its current growth rate has fallen below 6 per cent. The national growth rate has been going down every day and is, currently, at 3.4 per cent.

📢 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

On Saturday, more than 28,600 new cases were detected On Saturday, more than 28,600 new cases were detected

This, despite the fact that, for every single day last week, the number of new cases being detected has been higher than the previous day. On Saturday, more than 28,600 new cases were detected, taking the total number of people who have been infected in India at some point of time to over 8.5 lakh.

The rapidly rising numbers have prompted several states to re-impose lockdowns. In the last three weeks, the lockdown has been imposed in Chennai and neighbouring towns, Thane, Kalyan and some other adjoining areas of Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, West Bengal, some areas of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir, and in Hyderabad, with varying degrees of restrictions and time period.

Odisha, another state that has been showing signs of a surge, added close to 600 infections on Saturday, bringing its total to 13,121. More than 4,000 of these have been detected in just last week. Assam is in a similar situation. Despite the lockdown in Guwahati and surrounding areas, the state has added more than 5,750 cases in the last one week, and now has a total caseload of more than 15,550.

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 cases on Saturday for the first time. The number of deaths in the state has crossed 10,000 figure mark.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd