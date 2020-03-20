Coronavirus: How often (and how) should you clean your home?

Once you enter the home, take off your shoes close to the door and go straight to the washbasin before anything else. (File Photo) Once you enter the home, take off your shoes close to the door and go straight to the washbasin before anything else. (File Photo)

CLEAN YOUR HOME EVERY DAY. Many Indians do this in any case. If you do not, start immediately.

USE DISINFECTANT CLEANERS. Some kinds can be sprayed on to surfaces and wiped off; others can be added to a bucket of water for the pochha. Several brands are available in the market, look for the ones that claim to kill 99.9% of germs.

SOAPY WATER IS EXCELLENT for coronavirus. Add a little liquid dish soap to a mug of (preferably warm) water and scrub surfaces like kitchen tabletops. Soap dissolves the outer lipid layer of the coronavirus, causing it to collapse and ‘die’.

FOCUS ON SURFACES THAT YOU TOUCH THE MOST. If you bring the virus home on your hands and leave it on a surface that all members of the family touch frequently, you will give it to them. See which surfaces are the most high-touch ones in your home; usually, they are the door knobs/handles, light switches, refrigerator and microwave doors, drawer/cabinet/almirah handles, TV and other remotes, kitchen counters and dining table tops, toilet flush handles, telephone receivers (if you still use landlines).

BE THOROUGH. If you clean your home yourself, do it with extra enthusiasm — wipe all the way around handles, for example. If you, like most Indians in the cities, have daily help coming in to clean, supervise their work a bit to ensure they are doing it well.

AFTER YOU ARE DONE, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and dry them using a clean towel. Change the towel daily. If you wear gloves to clean surfaces, wash and dry your hands after you’ve taken them off.

ONCE YOU ENTER THE HOME, take off your shoes close to the door and go straight to the washbasin before anything else. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This should be done as a general rule at all times, but especially now. Inculcate the hand-washing habit in your children for now and the future,

