Explained: How does the WHO name new diseases?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday gave an official name to the novel coronavirus. The virus will now be called “COVID-19”; the “CO” stands for coronavirus, “VI” for virus and “D” for disease. Until now, versions of the following nomenclature were being used for coronavirus: “nCoV-2019”.

The WHO posted a tweet on February 11 that said, “BREAKING We now have a name for the #2019nCoV disease: COVID-19. I’ll spell it: C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine – COVID-19″ -@DrTedros #COVID19”.

What considerations does the WHO take into account while naming new human infectious diseases?

The WHO, in consultation and collaboration with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), has identified the best practices for naming new human diseases, “with the aim to minimize unnecessary negative impact of disease names on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare, and avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups”.

These best practices apply to those new diseases that can be classified as an infection, syndrome, or disease of humans; a disease that has never been recognised before in humans; has potential health impact and in those cases where no disease name is established in common usage.

Significantly, as per the WHO, the assigning of an “appropriate” disease name is necessary by those who first report a new human disease, especially given the rapid and global communication through social media and other electronic means. In case an inappropriate name has started circulating, the WHO may assign an interim name and recommend its use.

Furthermore, names that are assigned by the WHO may or may not be approved by the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) at a later stage. The ICD, which is also managed by the WHO, provides a final standard name for each human disease according to standard guidelines that are aimed at reducing the negative impact from names while balancing science, communication and policy.

In a media note that the WHO issued in May 2015, it said that the use of names such as “swine flu” and “Middle East Respiratory Syndrome” has had “unintended negative impacts” by stigmatising certain communities and economic sectors.

What are WHO’s best practices for disease naming?

The best practices include using generic descriptive terms such as respiratory diseases, hepatitis, neurologic syndrome, watery diarrhoea and using specific descriptive terms that may indicate the age group of the patients and the time course of the disease, such as progressive, juvenile or severe.

Further, in case the causative pathogen is known, it should be used as part of the disease name with additional descriptors such as the year when the disease was first reported or detected. For example, novel coronavirus respiratory syndrome. The names should also be short (rabies, malaria, polio) and should be consistent with the guidelines under the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) Content Model Reference Guide.

Additionally, the best practices also include advice on what the disease names should not include, such as the geographic location where it was first reported. For example, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Spanish Flu, Japanese encephalitis and Lyme disease. Disease names should also not include people’s names (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Chagas disease), the species or class of animal or food (swine flu, monkeypox etc.), cultural or occupational references (miners, butchers, cooks, nurses etc.) and terms that incite “undue fear” such as death, fatal and epidemic.

As per the WHO, “severe” should be used only for those diseases that have a very high initial case fatality rate. “Novel” can be used to indicate a new pathogen of a previously known type. In the case of the novel coronavirus, “recognising that this term will become obsolete if other new pathogens of that type are identified,” the WHO has now changed its name.

