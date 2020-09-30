Quixplained: How intranasal vaccine will benefit in a pandemic

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Coronavirus vaccine: The intranasal vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine, are expected to cut down on the dependence on various trained personnel to administer the vaccine.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2020 9:28:57 pm
Intranasal vaccines are expected to cut down on the dependence on various trained personnel to administer the vaccine.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has said it would be manufacturing up to a billion doses of a single-dose intranasal Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri.

The agreement is expected to help overcome potential difficulties with distributing the vaccine, like the high cost of vaccination or a possible shortage of personnel to administer the doses to the required population.

Vaccines are delivered through different routes, with the most common being injectable shots delivered into the muscles (intramuscular) or the tissue just between the skin and the muscles (subcutaneous). Other routes of delivery, especially in some vaccines for infants, include administering the liquid solution orally instead of injecting. In the intranasal route, the vaccine is sprayed into the nostrils and inhaled.

