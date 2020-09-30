Quixplained: How intranasal vaccine will benefit in a pandemic

Intranasal vaccines are expected to cut down on the dependence on various trained personnel to administer the vaccine.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has said it would be manufacturing up to a billion doses of a single-dose intranasal Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri.

The agreement is expected to help overcome potential difficulties with distributing the vaccine, like the high cost of vaccination or a possible shortage of personnel to administer the doses to the required population.

Vaccines are delivered through different routes, with the most common being injectable shots delivered into the muscles (intramuscular) or the tissue just between the skin and the muscles (subcutaneous). Other routes of delivery, especially in some vaccines for infants, include administering the liquid solution orally instead of injecting. In the intranasal route, the vaccine is sprayed into the nostrils and inhaled.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Covid-19 intranasal vaccine: How will it work? Covid-19 intranasal vaccine: How will it work?

Covid-19 intranasal vaccine: How will it benefit in a Covid-19 intranasal vaccine: How will it benefit in a pandemic

The potential concerns around the Covid-19 intranasal vaccine. The potential concerns around the Covid-19 intranasal vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has announced to make a billion doses of an intranasal adenovirus vaccine in India. Bharat Biotech has announced to make a billion doses of an intranasal adenovirus vaccine in India.

Don’t miss from Quixplained | What are the 3 farm bills, and why are farmers worried?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd