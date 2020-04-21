Coronavirus numbers explained: Doubling rate in 18 states slower than national average

Coronavirus (COVID-19): On April 19, India had registered its highest single-day rise in the numbers, with 1577 cases. On April 20, 1,272 cases were discovered. Coronavirus (COVID-19): On April 19, India had registered its highest single-day rise in the numbers, with 1577 cases. On April 20, 1,272 cases were discovered.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Maharashtra continued to drive up the numbers of Coronavirus patients in India, contributing more than a third of all new cases reported on Tuesday. A total of 1274 new cases were discovered across the country on Tuesday, of which 466 came from Maharashtra.

A day earlier, on Monday, Maharashtra had reported 552 new cases. That day India had registered its highest single-day rise in the numbers, with 1577 cases.

State (Top 10) Total cases Cases added on Tuesday Maharashtra 4666 466 Delhi 2081 78 Gujarat 1939 196 Tamil Nadu 1520 43 Rajasthan 1513 97 Madhya Pradesh 1485 78 Uttar Pradesh 1184 84 Telangana 872 14 Andhra Pradesh 722 75 Kerala 411 10

By Monday evening, the total number of people having tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the country had risen to 18,467. Maharashtra had 4666 of them.

At least 25 more people died due to the disease on Tuesday, ten of them in Maharashtra. So far, at least 585 people have died of the disease in the country.

The discovery of more than 1000 new cases in Maharashtra in the last two days is being attributed to the fact that lots of pending test results at private hospitals had finally come in. And, despite these large number of cases, Maharashtra could actually be showing signs of finally slowing down. So while the state has been reporting very high number of cases for the past couple of days, it is still slightly lower than what its growth trajectory suggested a few days ago.

Gujarat was the only other state that reported more than 100 cases on Tuesday. With 196 new positive patients, Gujarat now has a total of 1939 cases, the third highest in the country. Delhi continues to occupy the second place, its 78 new cases on Tuesday, putting its aggregate to 2081.

On Tuesday, the government said the rate at which India was doubling the case numbers had slowed down considerably after the lockdown had been put in place. The week before the lockdown, which was imposed on March 24, India’s doubling rate was almost 3.4 days, meaning the total number of positive cases were doubling every four days. The growth of numbers in the last seven days, however, suggest that the doubling rate had gone down to 7.5 days.

A nurses outside Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

As many 18 states had a doubling rate much slower than the national average, with Kerala having the slowest doubling rate of 72.2 days. Kerala added just six cases on Tuesday. Over the last five days, there have been only 20 fresh cases in the state, which now has a total of 407 Coronavirus infections.

Even Delhi had a slower doubling rate than the national average. In Delhi, the numbers were currently poised to double at 8.5 days. However, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, all with more than 1000 cases, were still poised to double at a rate faster than the national average.

