India coronavirus numbers explained: New peak powered by Southern states

A man gets a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus at a hospital in Hyderabad (AP) A man gets a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus at a hospital in Hyderabad (AP)

India Coronavirus Numbers: India was poised to overtake Russia and become the country with the third-largest caseload in the world, as another day’s surge in the southern states took India’s novel Coronavirus numbers to a new peak on Saturday.

As close to 25,000 new infections were added on Saturday, India’s caseload reached 6.73 lakh, just a few hundred less than that of Russia. The United States, with more than 28 lakh cases, and Brazil, which has more than 15 lakh, are the only two countries with bigger caseloads than India.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 200,064 7,074 108,082 8,671 Tamil Nadu 107,001 4,280 60,592 1,450 Delhi 97,200 2,505 68,256 3,004 Gujarat 35,398 712 25,414 1,927 Uttar Pradesh 26,554 757 18,154 773 Telangana 22,312 1,850 11,537 288 Karnataka 21,549 1,839 9,244 339 West Bengal 21,231 743 14,166 736 Rajasthan 19,416 479 15,527 447 Andhra Pradesh 17,699 765 8,008 218

Saturday’s record number was once again powered by the five southern states, each of which is witnessing a growth that is faster than the national growth rate (7-day compounded daily growth rate). The surge is coming mainly from Telangana and Karnataka, each of which reported more than 1,800 new cases on Saturday, and moved up another ladder in the top ten list of states with highest caseloads in the country.

Tamil Nadu also reported more than 4,200 new cases, though it was Maharashtra once again that had the maximum number of cases. Maharashtra reported more than 7,000 new cases for the first time on Saturday, and its total confirmed cases crossed the 2-lakh mark.

The surge in Karantaka and Telangana, and also in Andhra Pradesh, along with consistent high numbers from Tamil Nadu has ensured that the contribution of the five southern states in the national caseload has gone beyond 25 per cent for the first time. This number has been steadily increasing since the start of June, when it was about 17.5 per cent (please see the accompanying graph).

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Saturday’s record number was once again powered by the five southern states, each of which is witnessing a growth that is faster than the national growth rate Saturday’s record number was once again powered by the five southern states, each of which is witnessing a growth that is faster than the national growth rate

The rise has been more pronounced in the last three weeks as Telangana finally increased the number of samples it was testing. The surge in Karnataka and Telangana happened almost simultaneously, and these two currently are the states with the highest growth rates. Telangana is growing (7-day compounded daily growth rate) at 7.51 per cent while Karnataka is growing at 8.82 per cent. The current growth rate for India as a whole is only 3.47 per cent.

Tamil Nadu, the state with the second-highest caseload in the country with more than one lakh confirmed cases, has also been consistently contributing high numbers, more than 4,000 for the last one week, through its growth is more sedate, currently 4.56 per cent.

As close to 25,000 new infections were added on Saturday, India’s caseload reached 6.73 lakh, just a few hundred less than that of Russia As close to 25,000 new infections were added on Saturday, India’s caseload reached 6.73 lakh, just a few hundred less than that of Russia

The only exception to the southern surge has been Kerala, which has the lowest caseload and growth rate amongst the five states. With just over 5,200 confirmed infections as of now, the state has less than one-third of the cases in Andhra Pradesh. The other three states have much higher caseloads. Kerala’s current growth rate is 3.57 per cent, marginally higher than the national rate.

Kerala is also the only southern state not to be in the top ten list of states with maximum caseload. The other four are the only ones in the top ten that are growing faster than the national rate.

Odisha has also begun to grow faster in the last two weeks. The state has added almost 2,500 new cases in the last one week, and its current growth rate, 4.61 per cent, is significantly higher than the national rate. The state now has 9,070 confirmed infections out of which almost 6,000 have recovered, and 45 have died.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd