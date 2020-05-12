Coronavirus numbers explained: Tamil Nadu heads north

A total of 3596 new cases were discovered in the country on Monday, which was 774 less than the tally for the previous day. A total of 3596 new cases were discovered in the country on Monday, which was 774 less than the tally for the previous day.

With almost 800 new cases on Monday, its highest-ever single day increase, Tamil Nadu has now overtaken Delhi as the state with the third biggest caseload of novel Coronavirus in the country. Tamil Nadu has now 8002 confirmed cases, while Delhi had 7233. Delhi has reported data only till Sunday. Its figure for Monday is still awaited but the state has never reported more than 450 cases in a day.

Only Maharashtra and Gujarat now have more confirmed cases than Tamil Nadu, which has seen its numbers rise rapidly in the last few days, especially after the discovery of the Koyambedu market cluster in Chennai which has so far contributed more than 2,000 cases. Chennai reported over 500 cases on Monday, and it alone accounts for over half of all the cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu also reported six deaths on Monday, which too is the highest it has ever reported on a single day.

Top ten states with maximum caseload as on Monday

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 23401 1230 868 Gujarat 8542 348 513 Tamil Nadu 8002 798 53 Delhi 7233 310 73 Rajasthan 3883 174 113 Madhya Pradesh 3785 171 221 Uttar Pradesh 3573 106 80 West Bengal 2063 124 190 Andhra Pradesh 2018 38 45 Punjab 1877 54 31

A total of 3596 new cases were discovered in the country on Monday, which was 774 less than the tally for the previous day. The number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 70,000 on Monday and stood at 70,744 when reports last came in. This excludes the number of cases discovered in Delhi.

Maharashtra reported 1230 new cases on Monday, about 700 less than what it did on Sunday when it almost touched the 2,000 figure mark. While Maharashtra’s daily numbers have been fluctuating, anywhere between 400 and 1900, Gujarat has been adding number at a much more sedate rate. In the last 13 days, it has reported between 300 and 400 cases every day, except on May 5 when it added 441, its highest so far.

Odisha continued to discover new cases amongst its migrant workers who have returned from other states. There were 37 new cases discovered on Monday, almost all in returning migrant workers or their contacts. However, this was less than half the number reported on the previous day. The state now has 414 confirmed cases.

In Tripura, the infections among personnel of Border Security Force posted in Dhalai district of the state continues to spread. Two more BSF personnel with detected with the virus on Monday, taking their total number to 148. Tripura does not have any other active cases as of now. Four people had earlier tested positive, all of whom have recovered from the disease.

The numbers in Bihar have too been climbing up steadily. The state reported 53 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 749. There have been six deaths in the state so far.

