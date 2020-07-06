India Coronavirus numbers explained: Rajasthan numbers go up, but it’s not isolated

Passengers at the Jaipur bus stand. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Passengers at the Jaipur bus stand. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

India Coronavirus Numbers: In the last two days, Rajasthan has reported more than 1,100 new cases of novel Coronavirus infections, 479 on Saturday, and 632 on Sunday. This is the first time that the state has reported numbers more than 400. For more than seven weeks the state had been reporting daily numbers in a narrow range between 200 and 400. States with comparable caseloads as Rajasthan usually report many more cases every day, sometimes even higher than 1,000 or 1,500 cases.

One of the reasons for the high numbers in the state has been an outbreak of the disease in the jail of Pratapgarh, where more than 100 people have so far been found to be infected. There is an increase in the numbers in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Alwar as well.

But Rajasthan is not alone in moving away from a well-established trend. Almost simultaneously, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, two other states, which had similarly been reporting numbers in very narrow ranges, have begun to report higher numbers in the last few days.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

After reporting between 300 and 400 cases through most of May, Gujarat had moved into a higher bracket in the month of June, and had been reporting mostly between 500 and 600 cases every day. This month, there is a further increase, and on four out of five days so far, the number of new infections from the state have been more than 700.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh has just crossed the 300-cases-in-a-day mark for the first time. The state had 326 new cases on Sunday and 307 on Saturday.

It is still too early to say whether these increased numbers are just an aberration, or signs of a new trend. At least in the case of Gujarat, there is increasing trend is much more established. The daily numbers are rising steadily, though at a much slower pace compared to other states with comparable caseloads. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the numbers have just begun to deviate from earlier trends.

At the national level, the trend is much more pronounced. A month ago, the number of infections being detected was in a range between 8,000 and 9,000, while for the last five days, it has gone beyond 20,000. In fact, it is quite close to 25,000.

As expected, the total caseload in India surpassed that of Russia on Sunday. According to the global database of the Johns Hopkins University, Russia had 6.8 lakh infections on Sunday evening. India reached 6.97 lakh on Sunday, and is now only behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total number of infections.

A little over 24,000 new cases were detected on Sunday, of which nearly 9,000 were reported from the five southern states, which are in the midst of high growth right now.

Another state which is showing a surge in the last few days is Odisha. The state has added about 1,500 cases in the last three days, and now has more than 9,500 confirmed cases. After a long time, Odisha has begun to grow faster than the national growth rate. Also, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh reported more than a 1,000 cases for the first time.

