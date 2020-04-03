Explained: To do rapid tests, or not to

A blood sample collected for COVID-19 test in Lviv, Ukraine, earlier this week. (Reuters) A blood sample collected for COVID-19 test in Lviv, Ukraine, earlier this week. (Reuters)

AMID THE growth of cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), states have started to look at “rapid tests” — serological or blood tests — as an alternative to the longer, swab-based tests routinely being used. Kerala has already rolled out such tests, Maharashtra appears set to do so, while Chhattisgarh has sought permission.

On Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an interim advisory on the use of serological tests in “hotspots”, before pulling it down hours later. There are currently about 20-odd hotspots in the country, up from an earlier 10.

What is a serological test?

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, “Serology tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen. Serology-based tests analyse the serum component of whole blood. The serum includes antibodies to specific components of pathogens, called antigens. These antigens are recognized by the immune system as foreign and are targeted by the immune response.”

Blood has two components, a matrix called plasma and the blood cells. The plasma minus the components of whole blood that cause it to clot is known as serum.

How is it different from the tests being done more widely?

The standard test for COVID-19 so far has been the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). It is done after taking nasal or throat swabs of the patient, from which RNA is extracted and converted to DNA, which is then amplified before being checked for confirmation of the virus. The PCR test takes up to nine hours. The long time is also because the swab is first screened to decide the family of the virus; if that confirms it is a coronavirus, a second test is done to ascertain if it is indeed the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2.

The serological test screens the plasma for antibodies that the body develops against the virus. It takes less than 30 minutes. It is important to note, however, that the PCR test is capable of identifying infection at an earlier stage. Only after the antibodies have developed, which takes several days, can the serological test come in. And even for serological tests, the positives will have to go through the PCR filter.

Which states have been pushing for it?

Kerala has started using the test, with approval from the ICMR. During videoconferencing on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Prime Minister for central assistance for bringing test kits from Hong Kong. Haryana CM M L Khattar too called for rapid tests, while Maharashtra has got permission to conduct these, reports from Mumbai said quoting state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted: “Requesting the Central Govt & @drharshvardhan to ensure that @ICMRDELHI formulates comprehensive guidelines for use and purchase of Rapid Tests for #COVID19 as these tests have been used effectively across the world and are needed for expanding testing capacities.”

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had approached ICMR for permission to follow the ‘South Korea-China model” of rapid tests, but the ICMR had said the real-time PCR (RT-PCR) test is more foolproof.

What did the ICMR say now?

After weeks of resisting the states on the ground that serological tests are for estimating population exposure in epidemiological studies, and not the best option for detection, the ICMR issued an interim advisory on Thursday, before pulling it down.

It said: “Population in hotspot areas may be tested using rapid antibody test, and

* Antibody positives to be confirmed by RT-PCR using throat/nasal swab

* Antibody negatives to be quarantined at home”.

It added that an emergency meeting of the National Task Force will finalise the recommendation. Later in the night, the advisory was pulled down but there was no official word why. Sources said the task force could not agree on the recommendation.

On Thursday night, the ICMR put up a list of approved and validated antibody testing kits. It says: “… Approved kits can be used directly after due approval from DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) and intimation to ICMR”.

Did the ICMR specify who would be subjected to such tests?

Sources said there are now at least 20 places where several clusters of cases have been detected, needing them to be locked off even in the middle of a lockdown — a “hotspot”. In these areas, serological tests (if approved) would be conducted on people showing COVID-19-like symptoms , even if they had no established history of travel or contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The official testing strategy remains that only symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases or symptomatic people with travel history may be tested. Asymptomatic people with contact are tested once between 5-14 days of exposure.

What has the ICMR stance been so far?

As recently as on March 28, the ICMR’s guidance document on these tests said that they “can be done on blood/serum/plasma samples; Test result is available within 30 minutes; Test comes positive after 7-10 days of infection; The test remains positive for several weeks after infection; Positive test indicates exposure to SARS-CoV-2; Negative test does not rule out COVID-19 infection” but are not to recommended for diagnosis of COVID19 infection. “These tests are not recommended for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection,” read a line in bold, before going on to list the 12 approved serological testing kits.

The ICMR’s contention that it is not a diagnostic test is partly because the test detects the antibodies and not the virus, which means the virus needs to have spent some time in the body. For that duration, the person would continue to spread the disease to others. That is not an ideal situation.

The dynamics change in hotspots where every person is potentially a carrier; the faster the person is quarantined, the less the spread.

What is the South Korea model that Tamil Nadu referred to?

South Korea, which had shot up to the top of the COVID-19 chart in February, has emerged as a success story in its containment aggressively using mass testing, including with serological kits, to reduce the number of cases. The country has had 9,976 cases and 169 deaths but managed to contain the virus without the kind of lockdown that several countries including India have now gone into. While it is testing that has got it global praise, it is also a fact that South Korea’s success was as much because of its hospital infrastructure that was ramped up during the earlier outbreaks of SARS and MERS. Even in Daegu, where the country’s 31st patient became an index for some 1,100 contacts, hospitals were clogged but hospitalisation rates remained high.

Though South Korea has become the benchmark, it was Singapore that first started using such tests.

