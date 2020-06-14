India coronavirus numbers explained: Cases go north in Himalayan region

Before Friday, the Himalayan region had only 131 cases in the last three months. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Before Friday, the Himalayan region had only 131 cases in the last three months. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: With 198 more people testing positive for novel Coronavirus on Saturday, Ladakh has now discovered 306 infections in the last two days. Before Friday, the Himalayan region had only 131 cases in the last three months.

Sikkim, which too had reported a sudden rise in its novel Coronavirus cases on Friday, however, did not add to its tally on Saturday. The state, the last one in India to have been affected by the virus, had only 13 cases till Thursday but found 50 more at one go on Friday.

Across the country, close to 12,000 new infections were detected on Saturday, taking the total number of infections past the 3.2 lakh mark. Across the country, close to 12,000 new infections were detected on Saturday, taking the total number of infections past the 3.2 lakh mark.

The two Himalayan regions are the latest to witness a sharp rise in infections due to the movement of people. In Sikkim, all the new cases are amongst people returning from other states, according to state health secretary Pempa Bhutia. In Ladakh, a majority of them are returnees.

New cases in such large numbers could put a severe strain on the limited medical infrastructure in these two states. Ladakh has one Covid hospital in each of its two districts, Kargil and Leh. Between them, the two have 87 isolation beds for positive patients, and 103 for symptomatic contacts. In addition 1,669 beds have been identified in hospitals and hotels to keep patients in quarantine.

Sikkim in the meanwhile has said that it was not expecting more people to come in, and has decided to keep its borders sealed till August.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 104,568 3,427 49,346 3,830 Tamil Nadu 42,687 1,989 23,409 397 Delhi 38,958 2,134 14,945 1,271 Gujarat 23,078 517 15,891 1,448 Uttar Pradesh 13,118 502 7,845 385 Rajasthan 12,288 333 9,224 282 Madhya Pradesh 10,641 198 7,377 447 West Bengal 10,698 454 4,542 463 Karnataka 6,824 308 3,648 84 Bihar 6,289 193 3,686 35

Across the country, close to 12,000 new infections were detected on Saturday, taking the total number of infections past the 3.2 lakh mark.

While Maharashtra once again found close to 3,500 new infections, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continued to contribute about 2,000 cases each. In the last three days, the contribution of the top five states in the national caseload has gone up again, beyond 65 per cent, after consistently falling for the last couple of weeks.

But despite that, the national growth rate (7-day compounded daily growth rate) has remained below 4 per cent for the last three days. Some of the previously fast-growing states, like Bihar, have seen a noticeable decline in the last few days. Even Haryana, which was growing at more than 10 per cent for about a week, has slowed down in the last couple of days, its growth rate having dropped to below eight per cent.

The number of unassigned cases has also been declining for the last four days, meaning that at least some of these have been begun to be added to the state tallies. These were the cases that none of the state were willing to own up and therefore had be classified as ‘unassigned’. Their number had shot up to 9,227 on June 9, but after that there has been a daily decrease in that number. On Saturday, it came down to 7,436. However, it is still not clear which all states have these cases been assigned to.

