India coronavirus numbers explained: Tamil Nadu, Delhi negate Maharashtra dip

People wait at a Mohalla clinic to get medicines in New Delhi (Express photo By Amit Mehra) People wait at a Mohalla clinic to get medicines in New Delhi (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: While the dominance of Maharashtra in the country-wide spread of the Covid-19 disease has weakened in the last few weeks, that of Tamil Nadu and Delhi has increased. That, in effect, has meant that the contribution of these three states in the national caseload has remained almost constant in the last one month, between 56 and 58 per cent.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu have been reporting almost 2,000 new cases each for the last few days now, while Maharashtra has now begun to report between 3,000 and 3,500 cases every day.

On Sunday, more than 11,000 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of infections to more than 3.32 lakh. On Sunday, more than 11,000 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of infections to more than 3.32 lakh.

In the top ten states with maximum caseloads, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been losing their places, reporting fewer number of new cases every day, while Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been climbing up. Karnataka and Haryana are the new entrants in the top ten list, while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been edged out.

In the last few days, several states that had been showing a surge in numbers due to large number of infections found in incoming migrant populations have begun signs of slowing down. Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Tripura and Odisha have started reporting lower numbers from what they were doing a few days ago. In fact, the growth rates of Bihar, Kerala and Odisha have now fallen below four per cent, and in the case of Bihar and Kerala, even below the current national rate of 3.73 per cent. Assam, which was growing at over 10 per cent about a week ago, has now got down to below seven per cent. Tripura has a current growth rate of about 4.3 per cent.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 107,958 3,390 50,978 3,950 Tamil Nadu 44,661 1,974 24,547 435 Delhi 41,182 2,224 15,823 1,327 Gujarat 23,590 512 16,333 1,478 Uttar Pradesh 13,615 497 8,268 399 Rajasthan 12,581 293 9,453 292 West Bengal 11,087 389 5,060 475 Madhya Pradesh 10,802 161 7,677 459 Haryana 7,208 459 3,003 88 Karnataka 7,000 176 3,955 89

In their place, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the three states that were together created in the year 2000, have begun to show a rapid growth in numbers, but all three of them have less than 2,000 total infections as of now.

Coronavirus Explained As Unlock enters third week, a visible lack of public confidence

Why Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan should not make India turn away from international trade

Will monsoon impact coronavirus spread? Click here for more

On Sunday, more than 11,000 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of infections to more than 3.32 lakh. Despite the increasing number of new cases, the growth rate is still slowing down. On June 11, it had fallen below four per cent, and the decline has continued further. On Sunday, it had fallen to 3.73 per cent.

Also, on Sunday, Ladakh reported more than 100 cases for the third consecutive day. With 112 new cases, Ladakh now has 549 confirmed infections. Sikkim, which too had reported an unusually high number of new cases on Friday, seems to have normalised though. The state had zero cases on Saturday and five on Sunday. It now has a total of 68 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd