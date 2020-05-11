Coronavirus numbers explained: After a lull, another spike

Maharashtra alone accounted for nearly 2,000 of these, while Tamil Nadu reported over 650. Maharashtra alone accounted for nearly 2,000 of these, while Tamil Nadu reported over 650.

After three days of marginal decline in the number of new cases, India saw a major spike on Sunday, with over 4,300 new infections being discovered, the highest so far. Maharashtra alone accounted for nearly 2,000 of these, while Tamil Nadu reported over 650.

In the last two days, Maharashtra has also reported over 100 deaths. Its death count has now reached 832, which is more than 37 per cent of all deaths in the country.

Top ten states with maximum caseload as on Sunday

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 22171 1943 832 Gujarat 8194 397 493 Delhi (till Saturday night) 6923 381 73 Tamil Nadu 7204 669 47 Rajasthan 3709 106 108 Madhya Pradesh 3614 157 215 Uttar Pradesh 3467 94 74 Andhra Pradesh 1980 50 45 West Bengal 1939 153 185 Punjab 1823 61 31

While Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are continuing in their well-established trajectories, Odisha is fast emerging as an area of concern, though the total number of confirmed cases in the state are still below 400 right now. After reporting just seven cases on Saturday, Odisha discovered 83 on Sunday, its highest till now. Almost all of them were its migrant workers who have returned from other states, or their contacts.

While the number of cases in the worst-affected district of Ganjam has gone up to 137 as of Sunday evening, Angul discovered positive cases for the first time, 15 in one go. Other badly affected districts – Khudra, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur — also added to their numbers. The state also recorded its third death on Sunday. Odisha has now increased the 14-day quarantine period to 28 days for all workers returning from other states, at least 21 days of which would be in institutional quarantine facilities.

Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

Bihar too saw a major spike in cases on Sunday, with 85 new infections being reported on Sunday. The state now has 696 confirmed cases. It also registered its sixth death on Sunday.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has put the blame for the mismatch in the death figures on the hospitals, asking them to report all details of death on time. Delhi government is suspected to have indulged in under-reporting of deaths in the city, after a vast difference was found in the numbers released by the state government, and those reported by hospitals. In a letter to heads of all government and private hospitals, the Delhi government has said that lack of timely and regular reports was resulting in incorrect or delayed information being submitted. Three days ago, The Indian Express had pointed out that while Delhi government’s daily bulletin had put the city’s cumulative deaths till then at 66, deaths reported by just five of the big hospitals in the city added up to 116.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd