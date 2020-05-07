Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus numbers explained: From 40,000 to 50,000 cases in just four days

Written by Amitabh Sinha , Edited by Explained Desk | Pune | Updated: May 7, 2020 10:30:24 am
The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection crossed the 50,000 figure mark on Wednesday, as India added close to 3500 new cases in a day. Of these, the city of Mumbai alone has contributed over 10,000 cases.

While it took India nearly a month and a half to discover the first 10,000 cases, the journey from 40,000 to 50,000 cases has taken just four days.

Globally, now there are only 13 countries with more infections than India. One of them, Peru has about 55,000 cases, which India is likely to surpass today itself.

3-100 cases 14 days
100 – 1000 cases 14 days
1000 – 10000 cases 16 days
10000 – 50000 cases 23 days
40,000 – 50,000 cases 4 days

There are seven states with 3000 or more cases – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh – and these together account for more than 43,000 of the 52,800 cases in India right now, which is more than 80 per cent of the entire caseload. Add the cases of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal as well, and this takes care of over 90 per cent of all confirmed infections in India.

On Wednesday, India added 3469 new patients, which once again was the biggest single-day rise, excluding May 4 when more than 3800 new infections were recorded mainly because some pending results in Maharashtra from previous days were confirmed. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu contributed nearly 2,000 cases on Wednesday. Gujarat and Delhi added another 800.

Of the 1233 new cases in Maharashtra, 769 were recorded in Mumbai alone. Mumbai has an abnormally high positivity rate as well. Nearly 15 per cent of all people tested in Mumbai have turned out to be positive for the virus. Nationally, this figure is only around three per cent. More than 12.75 lakh people have been tested throughout the country, of which about 53,000 are positive. In Mumbai, the over 10000 cases have been confirmed from just 73,000 tests.

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths
Maharashtra 16758 1233 651
Gujarat 6625 380 396
Delhi 5532 428 65
Tamil Nadu 4829 771 35
Rajasthan 3224 129 93
Madhya Pradesh 3138 89 185
Uttar Pradesh 2998 118 60
Andhra Pradesh 1777 60 36
Punjab 1526 75 27
West Bengal 1456 112 144

 

