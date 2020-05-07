Coronavirus numbers explained: From 40,000 to 50,000 cases in just four days

Globally, now there are only 13 countries with more infections than India. Globally, now there are only 13 countries with more infections than India.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection crossed the 50,000 figure mark on Wednesday, as India added close to 3500 new cases in a day. Of these, the city of Mumbai alone has contributed over 10,000 cases.

While it took India nearly a month and a half to discover the first 10,000 cases, the journey from 40,000 to 50,000 cases has taken just four days.

Globally, now there are only 13 countries with more infections than India. One of them, Peru has about 55,000 cases, which India is likely to surpass today itself.

Follow coronavirus India LIVE updates here

3-100 cases 14 days 100 – 1000 cases 14 days 1000 – 10000 cases 16 days 10000 – 50000 cases 23 days 40,000 – 50,000 cases 4 days

There are seven states with 3000 or more cases – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh – and these together account for more than 43,000 of the 52,800 cases in India right now, which is more than 80 per cent of the entire caseload. Add the cases of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal as well, and this takes care of over 90 per cent of all confirmed infections in India.

📢 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

On Wednesday, India added 3469 new patients, which once again was the biggest single-day rise, excluding May 4 when more than 3800 new infections were recorded mainly because some pending results in Maharashtra from previous days were confirmed. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu contributed nearly 2,000 cases on Wednesday. Gujarat and Delhi added another 800.

JOIN US | Tracking India’s Covid-19 journey so far, looking at where the curve is headed A LIVE conversation with Dr K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India TODAY, 7 PM FREE REGISTRATION: https://t.co/DemaogOGn7 — Express Explained (@ieexplained) May 7, 2020

Of the 1233 new cases in Maharashtra, 769 were recorded in Mumbai alone. Mumbai has an abnormally high positivity rate as well. Nearly 15 per cent of all people tested in Mumbai have turned out to be positive for the virus. Nationally, this figure is only around three per cent. More than 12.75 lakh people have been tested throughout the country, of which about 53,000 are positive. In Mumbai, the over 10000 cases have been confirmed from just 73,000 tests.

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 16758 1233 651 Gujarat 6625 380 396 Delhi 5532 428 65 Tamil Nadu 4829 771 35 Rajasthan 3224 129 93 Madhya Pradesh 3138 89 185 Uttar Pradesh 2998 118 60 Andhra Pradesh 1777 60 36 Punjab 1526 75 27 West Bengal 1456 112 144

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd