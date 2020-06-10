India coronavirus cases explained: Haryana shows no signs of slowing down

More than 10,400 new cases were discovered across the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases past the 2.75 lakh figure. More than 10,400 new cases were discovered across the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases past the 2.75 lakh figure.

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: The growth of novel Coronavirus cases in Haryana is showing no signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, the state added 355 new cases to take its total number of confirmed cases to 5,209. In the process, it overtook Andhra Pradesh and is now just outside the top ten list of states with highest number of cases in India.

Haryana has had a sharp rise in its caseload, and just this month, the has added over 3,100 new cases. Till the last week of May, Haryana was finding less than one hundred new cases every day, but beginning May 28, there has been a sudden spurt in cases which has continued till now. It is currently one of the fastest growing states in the country.

Nearly 70 per cent of the confirmed cases in the state are concentrated in just three districts – Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat. Owing to their close proximity to Delhi, the Haryana government had initially attributed the increase to an overflow of cases in Delhi which too has been witnessing a steady rise in infections. For several days, Haryana had kept its roads and highways to Delhi blocked. Even arterial roads connecting the rural areas were closed down. However, the cases have continued to rise. With 2329 cases, as on Tuesday, Gurugram has started to compete with the worst affected cities in the country.

More than 10,400 new cases were discovered across the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases past the 2.75 lakh figure. After a day of an unexplained dip on Monday, the number of ‘unassigned’ cases rose again on Tuesday. These are the positive cases that no state government has owned up, and therefore do not show up in any of the state figures. This number has risen steadily in the last three weeks, and now stands at 9,227. On Monday, there was a surprise reduction in this number, the first time it had happened, which resulted in a sharp decline in the daily number of cases . It signalled that these cases were finally getting assigned to the states, but there was no unusual increase in any of the state numbers. With the unassigned numbers rising again, Monday’s dip could only be explained as an accounting anomaly.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 90,787 2.259 42,638 3,289 Tamil Nadu 34,914 1,685 18,325 307 Delhi 31,309 1,366 11,861 905 Gujarat 21,044 470 14,365 1,313 Uttar Pradesh 11,335 388 6,669 301 Rajasthan 11,132 369 8,215 255 Madhya Pradesh 9,849 211 6,729 420 West Bengal 8,985 372 3,620 415 Karnataka 5,921 161 2,605 68 Bihar 5,455 208 2,770 33

Jharkhand is another state that has, of late, started showing signs of a surge. Jharkhand had escaped the trend that was being witnessed in neighbouring states of Bihar and Odisha which had a sharp rise in their cases in the middle of May after migrant workers had begun to return home. But there has been significant rise in cases in the state in the last one week, during which time its cases have doubled, from 712 on June 2 to 1416 on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Chhattisgarh is also following a similar trajectory. Its cases have risen from 556 to 1211 during the same period. Tripura, which was adding numbers very quickly last week, more than 100 on a couple of days, seems to have slowed down a bit in the last few days. In the last two days, the state has recorded less than 65 cases, and has a total of 867 confirmed cases now, the second highest in the northeastern region after Assam.

