India coronavirus numbers explained: Four days of consecutive peaks

A medic collects samples for COVID-19 swab tests at a testing centre in a government school in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A medic collects samples for COVID-19 swab tests at a testing centre in a government school in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: On Saturday, more than 15,000 new cases of novel Coronvirus infections were detected throughout the country, making it four consecutive days of new peaks in daily numbers. On Wednesday, the new cases crossed 12,000 for the first time, then 13,000 on Thursday, and 14,000 on Friday. The last time we saw four consecutive peaks was at the start of this month.

The recent surge in numbers are mainly due to the consistent rise in Delhi, which on Saturday, reported 3,630 cases, just a shade below Maharashtra, whose daily numbers till now have been way ahead of the second-placed state. Tamil Nadu has also been reporting increasing number of new cases in the last few days.

Delhi seems to be fast catching up with Mumbai in terms of cases as well as deaths. On Saturday, Mumbai had a total of 65,329 infections, of which 28,893 were active. Delhi, on the other hand, had a total of 56,746 cases, of which 23,340 were active. There have been 3,561 deaths in Mumbai till now, while Delhi has had 2,112.

Of the 15,412 new cases on Saturday, 9,990, or more than 65 per cent, were detected in the top three states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, while the top five states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan as well, account for 72 per cent. The top ten states contributed more than 85 per cent of all the new cases.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 128,205 3,874 64,153 5,984 Tamil Nadu 56,845 2,396 31,316 704 Delhi 56,746 3,630 31,294 2,112 Gujarat 26,737 539 18,702 1,639 Uttar Pradesh 17,135 541 10,369 529 Rajasthan 14,424 381 11,161 337 West Bengal 13,531 441 7,865 540 Madhya Pradesh 11,724 142 8,880 501 Haryana 10,223 480 5,128 149 Karnataka 8,697 416 5,391 136

This trend is in line with the overall contribution of these states in the total national caseload as well, which has now reached 4.11 lakh. The top three states contribute 59 per cent of the national caseload, the top five account for 70 per cent, while the top ten contribute 84 per cent.

Many other states, which had showed a surge in the recent past, have slowed down in the last one week. These include Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Tripura and Jharkhand. Apart from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, the states with significant caseloads which are still growing at a fast rate include Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the last two now having more than 2,000 cases each.

While the number of new cases being detected everyday has been going up, the growth rate is still falling down. For the last 11 days now, India’s growth rate (seven-day compounded daily growth rate) has remained below 4 per cent, and declining. As of now, India’s cases are growing at about 3.60 per cent daily. Maharashtra, the state with the maximum caseload, has been growing at 2.95 per cent right now. In comparison, Delhi has been growing at 5.52 per cent, while Tamil Nadu at 4.18 per cent.

