India coronavirus numbers explained: Non-metro cities power Andhra Pradesh’s surge

India Coronavirus Cases: East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, with the coastal town of Kakinada and Rajamundhry as its main urban centres, is now home to possibly the highest number of novel Coronavirus infected people outside of the big metropolitan and tier-I cities.

More than 13,000 people in the district have so far been found infected, with half of them having been detected just in the last one week, during which Andhra Pradesh has seen an explosive growth of cases. With more than 7,500 new cases on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh has now overtaken Karnataka to become the state with the fourth-largest caseload in the country, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. It has over 96,000 confirmed infections now.

Andhra Pradesh has been an exception to the trend in most of the other parts of the country in which a bulk of the infections have been found to be concentrated in and around the biggest urban centre. In many states, one or two large cities still account for more than 50 per cent all cases.

In Andhra Pradesh, however, the worst affected districts are Kurnool, Guntur and Anantpur, besides East Godavari. Each of these districts have around 10,000 cases. Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are relatively less affected.

There are very few non-metro centres with more than 10,000 cases. Tamil Nadu has two of them, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, while Madurai is just about getting there. In West Bengal, North 24 Paraganas district, adjoining Kolkata, also has around 12,000 cases. Odisha is another state where most of the infections have been smaller towns and cities. Ganjam, the worst affected district in the state, has about 9,000 cases, while the Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar region, the main urban centre, has less than 2,000.

In Uttar Pradesh too, the infections are spread out, and not concentrated around Lucknow or Kanpur, though these cities do have a slightly higher number of infected people. Same is the case with Bihar, where almost all districts have more or less similar number of cases, while Patna has a little more.

A total of 49,931 cases were reported, taking the total number of infected people in the country to over 14.35 lakh. A total of 49,931 cases were reported, taking the total number of infected people in the country to over 14.35 lakh.

For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the number of new cases detected across the country stopped just below 50,000. A total of 49,931 cases were reported, taking the total number of infected people in the country to over 14.35 lakh. That means, more than 4.35 lakh people have been found positive in just the last ten days since the country crossed the one million mark on July 16.

Almost 60 per cent of the new cases these days are coming from the four states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Of these, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka continue to be among the fastest-growing states in the country. Andhra Pradesh, in fact, is now seeing its cases grow by almost 10 per cent per day.

Tamil Nadu has also begun to accelerate. It has reported more than 6,000 cases every day for the last five days, while before that its daily numbers used to be well below 5,000. Bihar, in the meanwhile, has witnessed an almost four-fold increase in its cases this month, from less than 10,000 to almost 40,000 now.

