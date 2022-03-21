What is the controversy over the Shivaji statue in Telangana’s Bodhan town?

Section 144 has been imposed in Bodhan town in Telangana after protests turned violent over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Ambedkar junction in the town on Saturday night by the Shiv Sena and BJP workers.

The Bodhan Municipality had recently agreed to install the statue but had neither identified the location nor had given permission to install it at the Ambedkar junction. Sunday morning, members of AIMIM and a few local minority organisations objected to the installation of the statue. They said that the statue should have been installed after the municipal officials’ permission.

Why did the situation turn violent?

While a few people opposed to the statue were protesting, counter protestors arrived. Soon, the issue turned political with the AIMIM and TRS supporters on one side and the BJP-Shiv Sena supporters on the other. They pelted stones at each other. Several policemen were also injured. The police baton- charged the crowd and fired teargas shells.

What is the situation now?

The police have imposed Section 144 prohibiting assembly of more than four persons. Police pickets were also set up across the town which is quiet but tense. Police and municipal officials are talking to all the groups to resolve the issue.