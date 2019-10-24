Explained: Why Congress’ success in Gujarat bye-elections matters?

Less than two years ago, in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress had won 77 seats, giving a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 99 of the total 182 seats. This was the Congress’ best and the BJP’s worst performance since 1995 when BJP first assumed power in Gujarat.

Winning three of the six bye-elections, soon after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, has given a boost to the party that has been suffering a leadership crisis.

In 2019, right before the Lok Sabha elections, four Congress MLAs quit the party, resigned from their MLA posts and joined BJP. In the assembly bye-elections, which were held earlier this year along with the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all four seats with turncoat MLAs, thereby taking its MLAs count to 104. One out of these four turncoat MLAs ended up becoming a minister in the Gujarat cabinet. The BJP also won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

However by the end of 2019, the results of the recently held bye-elections for six constituencies turned out to be an eye-opener as two famous MLAs—Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala— who had recently joined BJP after resigning from Congress, were rejected by the mandate. The Congress was only happy to rid itself of Thakor who had become a hot potato after his public comments against north Indians following the rape of a minor in north Gujarat, even as he held the position of AICC secretary in charge of Bihar.

Thakor was defeated by Raghu Desai from the Radhanpur seat while Dhavalsinh Zala was defeated by Shiva Patel of INC from Bayad seat. Congress managed to secure three constituencies out of six that went to bypolls on October 21.

When looked at statistically, the poll results might not appear as a giant victory for the Congress party in Gujarat but in the overall perspective, victory on both Bayad and Radhanpur seats gives the opposition a crucial lead and much needed fix on the leak ahead of 2022 state assembly elections.

One of the reasons why the Congress did better than expected even as its central leadership was in transition, was the rallies it organised ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, from Dandi and Porbandar towards Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad wherein they covered 20 cities in a week’s time, campaigning door to door in the six constituencies, on issues of unemployment, economic slowdown and motor vehicles act.

The issue of bootlegging, which had been Thakor’s plank to rise in politics, also got the spotlight in days ahead of the bypolls as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took potshots at his Gujarat counterpart stating that the dry state is the biggest consumer of illicit liquor, provoking a spat between the two with CM Vijay Rupani calling it an insult of Gujaratis.

While BJP’s star campaigner Rupani dwelt on the abrogation of Article 370, the triple talaq bill and the ’56-inch mard sarkar’ at the Centre in his speeches, the Congress avoided any reference to Kashmir.

While the Radhanpur and Bayad seats in Banaskantha of North Gujarat have always been Congress’ stronghold, defeating Thakor was no mean task for the Congress candidate Raghu Desai.

“This is the victory of all Congress workers who have toiled day and night selflessly. I would like to say that it is the Gujarat of Gandhi and Patel and the dictatorship and politics of greed won’t last long here. The BJP has been trying to intimidate and bribe our MLAs from stating and tried their best to break the party,” said Amit Chavda, president, GPCC.