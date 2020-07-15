Explained Ideas: Maybe the Congress has only three leadership options

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Robart Vadra in 2017. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Congress president Sonia Gandhi with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Robart Vadra in 2017. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

In the wake of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot rebelling against the Congress party, Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former Union minister, looks back at all the leaders who have left the grand old party in his latest opinion piece in The Indian Express.

“They are by no means the first to seek their fortunes elsewhere. My generation remembers Jayaprakash Narayan (who Nehru desperately hoped would succeed him), Acharya Narendra Dev, and Asoka Mehta who deserted Jawaharlal — but their departure was occasioned by ideology. They thought Nehru was insufficiently socialist. Rajaji left because he thought Nehru was way too socialist. It was not for loaves and fishes that they walked out but to find their way to what they believed would be a better India. Then came the Syndicate. They left when, to their horror, they discovered that Indira Gandhi was no one’s puppet — and trekked the long road into obscurity. Chandra Shekhar and his team of ‘Young Turks’ broke ranks over policy: They did not find Indira Gandhi radical enough. They also complained that she was not secular enough,” he writes. “But once they compromised on principles and lent respectability to the saffron brigade, their Janata experiment collapsed like a house of cards”.

Aiyar states that Rajiv Gandhi, too, went through this.

“His favourite minister was undoubtedly Vishwanath Pratap Singh. His Scindia and Pilot rolled into one was Arif Mohammed Khan. His ‘powerful’ cousin was Arun Nehru. Together, this merry band formed the Jan Morcha, then the National Front, then formed a government with the unequal crutches of the Left and the Right, and stumbled and collapsed in just about the time it takes to make a baby”.

That, in summary, he writes, is the fate of those who walk out of the Congress.

Editorial | If Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are to blame for the current mess, Sonia and Rahul are the co-accused — all four need to reset

The lesson for the Congress is that “we need a hands-on leader who enjoys the confidence of the party”. In Aiyar’s view, that boils down the options to three: Sonia or Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “This is written into the party’s DNA. Any one of them will do,” he writes.

And he also has some advice for the Congress leadership: “(It) would be best advised to not decide on the basis of young or old or even talented or not, but on divining the fidelity of the Congressperson concerned to the ideology and programme of the party over impatient personal ambition, and by having the instinct to tell the difference between dissent and dissidence…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd