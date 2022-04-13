Explained: How shooting and wrestling can be included at CWG 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be hosted in regional centres of Victoria – including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland – making it a multi-city event. Sixteen sports are on the initial programme, however, shooting and wrestling — two sports India is strong in — have not been included as of date.

How are sports picked for a CWG?

Last year, the Commonwealth Games Federation came up with a strategic roadmap (2026-2030) that gave the hosting nation greater flexibility to pick from a core group of sports to make the Games more spectator-friendly. Though shooting and wrestling are part of the core list, hosts can also opt for T20 Cricket, 3×3 basketball and beach volleyball. Men’s and women’s T20 cricket and beach volleyball are part of the 16-sport programme in Victoria. The strategic roadmap recommends a total of 15 sports to keep the Games cost-effective with athletics and swimming being compulsory sports. Hosts can also pick sports ‘relevant to their nation or culture.’

Why would Australia not pick wrestling?

Wrestling did not feature on the CWG programme when Melbourne hosted the Games in 2006 either. The sport is geographically not synonymous with a large part of the Commonwealth terrain, despite its historical significance. Eastern Europe, Russia, USA, Japan, China, Iran, Turkey tend to be the powerhouses, and none of them figure in the CWG. India and Pakistan are at the intersection of CWG and Asiad countries, and have often amassed several medals in wrestling, but mostly against poor competition in thin fields. The Oceanic countries and African nations part of the Commonwealth, and British Isles, as well as Australia, do not boast of great wrestling culture. Australia won five gold among seven medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, but had 0 (2014) and 3 (2010) in the previous two editions.

Is shooting being targeted for being India’s strength?

Stats would not back that assertion vis-a-vis Australia, who picked 16 gold in a total of 28 medals in the sport at Gold Coast. It yields high dividends — Melbourne CWG gave Australia 22 from shooting, including nine gold. But the cost of infrastructure might not offset the usual hoarding of medals.

Can shooting and wrestling be added to the list?

The Commonwealth Games Federation, in a statement on Tuesday, said: “There will be a phased approach in creating the sports programme for Victoria 2026. An initial 16 sports have been put forward for the Games, with further sports to be added later this year.”

However, there is no guarantee that either of the sports will be included though shooting has a better chance because Australia did well at Gold Coast.

What is the process to add sports?

According to a Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) official, over the next few months, a ‘bidding process’ will take place in which international federations will be invited to make a pitch for their respective sports. Between four to seven sports could be added to the initial list by a panel.

Shooting and wrestling will be asked to present their case for inclusion because they are part of the ‘core list’. However, the additions to the list will be a mix of traditional sports and new sports, the CGF official added.

Why is shooting not part of Birmingham 2022?

Shooting, archery, beach volleyball, cricket and para table tennis were assessed by a panel for the 2022 Games. Beach volleyball, para table tennis and women’s cricket were included. The BBC had quoted Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid as saying: “the proposed location for shooting, at Bisley in Surrey, offered little or no benefit to the West Midlands”.

However, after India threatened to boycott the Games, a compromise formula was reached and shooting and archery were to be held in Chandigarh six months (January 2022) before the Games and the medals were to be added to the main event’s tally. But because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the events were cancelled.

