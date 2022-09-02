Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous

The commissioning of the Navy’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) as INS Vikrant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will mark a defining moment for India. In its new avatar, Vikrant will enhance India’s standing as a blue water Navy — a maritime force with global reach and capability to operate on the high seas far from the country’s shores.

From Vikrant to Vikrant

The original INS Vikrant, with pennant number R11, was the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier. It was purchased by India from the UK in 1957, and was commissioned in the Indian Navy as INS Vikrant in 1961.

The ship, which had less than half the displacement of the new Vikrant and was 50 m shorter in length, led the Naval blockade of East Pakistan during the 1971 war. It was decommissioned in 1997.

The Sanskrit word vikrant, which means courageous or stepping beyond, appears in various scriptures including the first chapter of the Bhagavad Gita. The same chapter contains the word viraat, meaning magnanimous, which became the name of the Navy’s second, now decommissioned, aircraft carrier.

The new Vikrant will carry the motto of its predecessor, Jayema sam yudhi sprudhah, an expression that appears in the Rig Veda, and means “We conquer those who fight us in war”. When fully operational, INS Vikrant will be India’s airbase on the blue oceans, and act as a powerful deterrent against enemies.

Design and construction

The design and construction of the IAC was sanctioned in January 2003. The ship’s keel was laid in 2009, and it was launched on August 12, 2013. The readiness of the propulsion and power generation equipment was tested in November 2020, and four sea trials took place between August 2021 and July 2022. The ship was delivered to the Navy on July 28.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

What happens now

Vikrant has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Due to the indigenous components and construction, 80-85 per cent of the cost has been ploughed back into the Indian economy, the Navy has said. Flight trials are set to begin by November and the carrier is expected to be fully operational by mid 2023, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral S N Ghormade, has said.