Coming this year: Houselisting Census, and the questions you will be asked on Internet use, cooking fuel

Slated to be carried out between between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all States and Union Territories, this phase will map every structure and household in the country and generate the frame on which the entire Census rests.

google-preferred-btn
Houselisting Census, Census of India, 2026 census, census, Houselisting Phase, population count, population enumeration, Indian express news, current affairsFor Census 2027, houselisting will be conducted primarily through a digital-first approach. Enumerators will use a mobile application on smartphones or handheld devices to collect and upload data.

As preparations gather pace for the 16th Census of India, set to be held after a six-year delay, the government has formally notified the questions that will be asked during the houselisting and housing Census — the first and foundational phase of the Census exercise. Slated to be carried out between between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all States and Union Territories, this phase will map every structure and household in the country and generate the frame on which the entire Census rests.

What is the Houselisting Phase?

The houselisting phase precedes the population count and is designed to create a comprehensive inventory of buildings, Census houses and households across India. Unlike population enumeration, which focuses on individuals, houselisting captures information about where and how people live.

Every structure — residential, commercial or mixed-use — is visited by enumerators. Each household is assigned a unique Census house number and household number, which later becomes the basis for enumerating individuals. This phase allows the Registrar General of India (RGI) to assess housing conditions, access to basic amenities and household assets, and to finalise the enumeration blocks for the main Census.

How will it be conducted this time?

For Census 2027, houselisting will be conducted primarily through a digital-first approach. Enumerators will use a mobile application on smartphones or handheld devices to collect and upload data. The app will support offline data entry, with automatic syncing once connectivity is available.

For the first time, the Census architecture also allows for self-enumeration. Households that choose to fill in details online will be able to submit information through a government portal, after which enumerators will only verify and authenticate the entries during their visit.

Each Census house will be geo-tagged, enabling precise mapping and reducing the risk of omission or duplication. Supervisors will monitor progress in near real time through dashboards under the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS).

Why has the Houselisting Phase been reimagined

According to the RGI, unlike earlier Censuses, where houselisting largely served descriptive and tabulation purposes, the 2027 Census treats this phase as the backbone on which digital enumeration, self-enumeration, geo-referencing and quality control will rest.

Story continues below this ad

According to RGI, once enumeration shifts to mobile applications and near-real-time monitoring, errors or gaps at the houselisting stage can cascade through the entire Census. Accurate identification of structures, households and amenities is therefore critical not just for coverage, but for linking housing data with individual-level socio-economic information — including caste — in the population phase. This explains why greater precision, standardisation and verification have been built into the houselisting design.

How is this different from previous Censuses?

The houselisting exercise in 2011 was largely paper-based, dependent on handwritten schedules and physical maps. Data entry and validation often took years.

In contrast, the 2026 houselisting will: Use GPS tagging of houses and enumeration blocks, rely on standardised drop-down menus instead of descriptive handwritten answers, enable instant validation checks for inconsistencies, and allow faster aggregation and processing of data.

Another important change is the expanded scope of questions, reflecting shifts in living standards, digital access and consumption patterns over the past decade.

What questions will be asked?

Story continues below this ad

Under a notification issued in January 2026 under the Census Act, 1948, the government has authorised Census officers to collect information under 33 items during the houselisting and housing Census.

Broadly, the questions fall under six categories:

  1. Identification and Structure: These include the building number, Census house number, and the predominant material used for the floor, walls and roof, as well as the condition and use of the Census house.
  2. Household Composition: Enumerators will record the household number, total number of persons usually residing in the household, the name and sex of the head of household, and whether the head belongs to a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or other category.
  3. Ownership and Space: Information will be collected on ownership status of the house, number of dwelling rooms in exclusive possession of the household, and the number of married couples living in it — a key indicator for assessing overcrowding and housing shortages.
  4. Water, Sanitation and Energy Access: Questions will cover the main source of drinking water, whether it is available within the premises, source of lighting, access to a latrine, type of latrine, waste water outlet, availability of bathing facility, presence of a kitchen, and whether the household has LPG or piped natural gas (PNG).
  5. Fuel and Digital Connectivity: Households will be asked about the main fuel used for cooking and access to the internet — a new development indicator reflecting the centrality of digital connectivity in governance and service delivery.
  6. Assets and Consumption: Enumerators will record ownership of assets such as radio, television, laptop or computer, telephone/mobile phone/smartphone, bicycles, two-wheelers and cars. A new question asks about the main cereal consumedby the household, offering insights into dietary patterns and food security.

There are seven new or revised questions added this time as compared to 2010 houselisting phase questionnaire. These include: Availability of internet connection in the house, Ownership of mobile phone and smartphone, Access to drinking water source inside the dwelling, Gas connection type—distinguishing between piped natural gas and LPG, Vehicle ownership—with distinctions between two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, and the type of Cereal Consumed in the household is to be recorded

In another first, households will be requested to share a mobile number for Census-related communications only, which officials say will be used for follow-ups and dissemination of information.

Why do these questions matter?

Houselisting data feeds directly into policymaking. Information on housing quality informs schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, data on water, sanitation and cooking fuel shapes interventions under Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission and Ujjwala. Asset ownership and internet access help governments identify digital and economic divides.

Story continues below this ad

The updated question set also reflects how the definition of deprivation has evolved — from basic shelter to connectivity, clean energy and mobility.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Why an Austrian cow scratching its back has scientists scratching their heads
Veronika cow
Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 bets big on N-Power, tweaks tariffs and cross-subsidy rules
nuclear
‘When America booms, the entire world booms’: Takeaways from Trump's speech at Davos
Trump Davos
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
national anthem, Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Constituent Assembly, protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram, Indian express news, current affairs
Govt discusses protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
EXPRESS OPINION
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Best of Both Sides | Joining Gaza Board of Peace will give India a say
Should PM Narendra Modi accept President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace?
Best of Both Sides | Four reasons India should say no to Trump’s Board of Peace
Four reasons Delhi should decline
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement