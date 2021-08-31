Combo antibody treatment reduces hospitalisation: study

In an observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers have found that a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab — two monoclonal antibody treatments that have emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration — keep high-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate Covid-19. The study has been published in The Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine.

Of the nearly 1400 Mayo Clinic patients enrolled in this study, 696 received the drug combo between December 2020 and early April. An equal number of patients didn’t receive the drug combo. Upon evaluation of their status at 14, 21 and 28 days after treatment, the numbers for hospitalisation were found to be significantly lower for the treated group, at each stage.

At 14 days, 1.3% of the treated group was hospitalised, while 3.3 % of the non-treated group was hospitalised. At day 21, the percentages of people hospitalised from the treated and non-treated groups were 1.3 and 4.2, respectively. At day 28, 1.6% of the treated patients were hospitalised compared to 4.8% of the non-treated patients.

From this data, it can be inferred that there was 60%-70% relative reduction in hospitalization among treated patients, Mayo Clinic said in a press release.

The release quoted Raymund Razonable, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist and senior author of the study, as saying that when a combination of monoclonal injections is used to treat patients who are at high risk due to a range of comorbidities, and contract a mild or moderate case of Covid-19, they get an opportunity to recover without being hospitalised.

"Our conclusion overall at this point is that monoclonal antibodies are an important option in treatment to reduce the impact of Covid-19 in high-risk patients," Dr Razonable was quoted as saying.

Source: Mayo Clinic