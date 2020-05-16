Cleaner China air saved more lives than Covid killed: Study

New Delhi, notorious for its toxic air quality, has been witnessing clearer skies since the lockdown. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) New Delhi, notorious for its toxic air quality, has been witnessing clearer skies since the lockdown. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Lockdowns around the world, enforced with the objective of slowing the spread of Covid-19, have also visibly reduced air pollution. How many lives have been saved as a result of reduced pollution? A new study has quantified that for China: an estimated 12,125 lives were saved during China’s countrywide ban on traffic mobility between February and to March 14. The study found that this is higher than the lives lost from the pandemic — 4,633 as of May 4. The paper was published on Wednesday in Lancet Planetary Health.

The researchers agreed that the findings cannot be directly applied to other countries due to different levels of Covid-19 severity, the varying responses by governments, and differing air pollution levels and population characteristics. However, given that reduced air pollution levels have been observed in other countries after they enforced their respective lockdowns, this reduction in pollution has likely conferred similar health benefits, the study’s first author Kai Chen, assistant professor at the Yale School of Public Health, said in a statement.

THE CALCULATIONS: The estimates are based on changes in daily concentrations of two air pollutants — nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5 — in 367 Chinese cities from January 1, 2016 to March 14, 2020. The researchers calculated the changes in air quality in 2020 (during quarantine versus before quarantine), and compared these findings with corresponding changes in the same periods (lunar calendar) for 2016 to 2019. Accounting for these earlier years helped factor in the already declining pollution in China on account of the country’s clean air policy. For calculating the deaths prevented due to reduced levels of these two pollutants, the study used equations based on the findings of another recent study.

THE FINDINGS: Because of the quarantine, nitrogen dioxide was found to have dropped by 22·8 micrograms per cubic metre in Wuhan and 12·9 micrograms/per cubic metre in China, while PM2.5 was found to have dropped by 1·4 micrograms/cubic metre (Wuhan) and 18·9 micrograms /cubic metre (China). The improved air quality during the quarantine period, calculations showed, prevented 8,911 nitrogen dioxide-related deaths (65% of these from cardiovascular diseases and COPD) and 3,214 PM2.5-related deaths (73% from cardiovascular diseases and COPD).

LIMITATIONS: The researchers wrote that their estimates should be interpreted with caution because of the potential overlap between deaths caused by PM2·5 and by nitrogen dioxide, and the effect on mortality rate caused by healthcare disruptions. Other authors of the paper included researchers from the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions, and Boston University School of Public Health.

