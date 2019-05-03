Class XII XBSE results: Spike in 95% scorers may hit DU cut-offs

In the CBSE Class XII board results declared Thursday, the percentage of students scoring above 95% has gone up by 38.4% — a factor which is likely to hugely affect the Delhi University cut-off lists for undergraduate admissions.

While 72,599 students had scored above 90% last year, the figure is 94,299 this year — an increase of 29.9%. Similarly, those scoring above 95% has gone up from 12,737 last year to 17,693 this year, an increase of 38.9%. Incidentally, the increase in above 90% scorers is much higher than the number of students who appeared for the exams this year — an 8.9% increase from last year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said the jump in percentage of those scoring above 95% means the first cut-off “will be very high”.

“This will definitely affect, if nothing else, at least the first cut-off list. We absolutely cannot afford to over admit students. The following lists may be better, once we have a realistic picture of how many students are taking admission. But we work with the idea that all seats could get filled up in the first list itself,” she said.

Daulat Ram College Principal Savita Roy, too, said things looked worrisome. “These scores will pose a major challenge for us. The cut-offs will have to be made very carefully. I never wanted entrance tests at the undergraduate level because students anyway have to sit for so many competitive exams, but it seems like we may be forced to go in that direction,” she said.

Shri Ram College of Commerce Principal Simrit Kaur said EWS seats may act as a buffer. “If so many students have scored high marks, then it will affect cut-offs. But there are two forces – one working in the direction of increasing cut-offs, and the other in the direction of reducing the cut-offs as we will have more seats under the EWS category. The final outcome will depend on which force is stronger,” she said.

From this session, DU will bring into effect a 10% increase in seats for economically weaker sections.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna, however, said DU’s North Campus colleges mostly cater to the highest scorers and therefore the above 90% scorers would probably not make that much of a difference. “We will need to analyse the Class XII board results carefully,” he said.