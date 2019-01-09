Explained: Why CJI Gogoi has nominated Justice Sikri on committee to decide CBI chief’s powers

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has nominated the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice AK Sikri, as his representative at the meeting of the Selection Committee that will take the final decision on the powers of CBI Director Alok Verma.

Advertising

In its January 8 order reinstating Verma, a Supreme Court Bench led by CJI Gogoi had said that the matter would now be examined by the Committee under Section 4A(1) of the (amended) Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 “at the earliest and, in any case, within a week from the date of this order”. The Committee under this Section consists of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and “the Chief Justice of India or Judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him”.

The CJI’s decision to recuse himself from being part of the Committee is based on the circumstances of the case. The CJI himself authored the judgment on the judicial side and passed specific directions in the matter.

The three-judge Bench headed by CJI Gogoi had on Tuesday directed that Verma cannot take any “major policy decisions” until the Selection Committee examines the matter takes a decision. Justice Sikri is the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court after the CJI.