China and innovation are slowing, smartphones sales are falling

The smartphone boom might well have peaked. According to research firm Canalys, global shipments shrunk 5% to 1.5 billion in 2018. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of decline for the segment.

Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton said the speed and severity of the decline has caught vendors, investors, and other companies in the value chain “off guard”. Why are fewer people buying smartphones?

“International factors like the US-China trade war, weak consumer spending in developed markets, and a buoyant market for refurbished phones, have catalysed the decline of smartphone shipments,” Stanton said. But there are also other, more specific reasons.

LONGER UPGRADE CYCLES: According to Canalys, all over the world people are changing phones less frequently “as product innovation slows”. In an earnings call after Apple’s less than rosy Q1 2019 results, CEO Tim Cook said longer upgrade cycles have impacted iPhone sales. “Our customers are holding on to their older iPhones a bit longer than in the past,” he said, listing the reasons for iPhone sales falling 15% compared to last year.

SITUATION IN CHINA: In the biggest smartphone market, people are not buying phones like before. Consumer spends are in general weak, indicating a slowing of the overall economy. The trade war between China and the US is impacting sales projections of brands like Apple, whose revenue in Greater China was down by $4.8 billion from last year. iPhone growth numbers were severely hit in Apple’s last quarter results — even as globally, the company was the largest smartphone vendor in Q4. It helped Apple that Samsung’s numbers fell because of the challenge from Chinese players.

BUSINESS PRACTICES: Fewer networks are now subsidising expensive smartphones like the iPhone. Plus, in Apple’s case, its battery replacement programme made it “inexpensive and efficient to replace the battery and hold onto their existing iPhones a bit longer”.