scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

The Chief Justices of India who had tenures less than 100 days

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, will demit office on November 8 with a tenure of 74 days.

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, will be the sixth head of the Indian judiciary to have a tenure of less than 100 days. Lalit will demit office on November 8 with a tenure of 74 days.

Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 while high court judges retire at 62.

Justice Kamal Narain Singh, who was the CJI between November 25, 1991 and December 12, 1991, had a tenure of 18 days.

Justice S Rajendra Babu had a tenure of 30 days as the chief justice of India between May 2, 2004 and May 31, 2004.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

Justice J C Shah had a tenure of 36 days when he was the CJI between December 17, 1970 and January 21, 1971.

Justice G B Patnaik had a 41-day tenure as the head of the Indian judiciary when he held the office of the CJI from November 8, 2002 to December 18, 2002.

Justice L M Sharma had a tenure of 86 days as the CJI when he was in office between November 18, 1992 and February 11, 1993.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:53:30 pm
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans think she sings ‘better than Neha Kakkar’ in new video. Watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Bilkis case: Will SC restore constitutional morality?
Indira Jaising writes

Bilkis case: Will SC restore constitutional morality?

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement