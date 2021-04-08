scorecardresearch
Quixplained: The Chenab arch bridge which will connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the construction of the arch, stating that it was an example of the country’s “changed work culture”.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore, an arch bridge between the Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is hailed as a major step towards seamless railway connectivity to the Kashmir valley.

It will symbolise the Kashmir rail link, to be ready for at least a century. In other words, a train from Kanyakumari can reach all the way to Kashmir uninterrupted. The bridge, which can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph is higher than the tip of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Started in 2002, the bridge is built across a deep gorge of the Chenab river. The bridge can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph. The bridge is higher than the tip of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The bridge sits within the rugged and mountainous terrain of the Himalayas.

