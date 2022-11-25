Chandni Chowk’s massive fire: How it broke out, why it won’t be the last

A massive fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk was finally brought under control on Friday morning after raging overnight. While no casualties have been reported till now, several shops were gutted in the fire.

Fire officials said they struggled to suppress the blaze because of the market’s narrow and congested lanes.

In Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk market, fires are a perpetual worry. Fires tend to break out here every six-eight months, Bhagwan Bansal, general secretary of the Delhi Hindustan Mercantile Association, told The Indian Express.

How did the Chandni Chowk fire break out?

According to officials, the fire broke out at 9.19 pm on Thursday night. “The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet,” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.

Soon after the fire started to spread, as many as 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A remote control fire fighting machine was also deployed to douse the fire, officials told news agency ANI.

Massive fire breaks out in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market pic.twitter.com/Myo8IP5hQb — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) November 24, 2022

But officials struggled to suppress the flames even the next morning. Early on Friday, an official told ANI the “situation is not very good”, adding that a major part of a building had been damaged. It was finally brought under control and cooling operations were initiated at around 10.30 am on Friday.

Do we know what caused the Chandni Chowk fire?

No. Fire department officials were able to establish that the fire started at one shop and then quickly spread. But they have not been able to ascertain the cause of the fire as yet.

The main building, where the fire had broken out, is now slowly collapsing and the two worst-effected floors have been completely damaged.

Advertisement

Why are fires a common occurrence in Chandni Chowk?

According to Bhagwan Bansal, the main problem is the plethora of wires hanging loose all over the area. “When the BSES comes to change the meters, the wires are left untouched. We constantly raise the issue at the local office and have sent letters to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Lieutenant Governor, but to no avail,” he said.

Efforts were made this year to find a solution. In October, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during a visit to the market had said fire tenders and ambulances will be deployed in and around the Chandni Chowk area to deal with any emergency.

Is fire fighting challenging in Chandni Chowk?

Yes. According to DFS Chief Garg said, “Fighting fires in Chandni Chowk is difficult because of the narrow alleys and the shortage of water. Also, we do not know what kind of material and goods are stored inside as they differ from store to store. Some areas may also be residential.”