As Opposition plans on motion to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar, here is what the law says

With the Opposition this week working on a motion to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged “biased conduct”, the process that is expected to be followed will be the same as the one for removing a judge.

Here’s what the Opposition is planning — and what the law says.

What is the Opposition’s contention?

Initiated by the Trinamool Congress, the Opposition has drafted the impeachment motion against Kumar and is in the process of collecting the required number of signatures from MPs, sources say. One of the grounds against him, as per the sources, will be his “completely biased conduct”. The Trinamool has accused the Election Commission of targeting West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in which it deployed micro-observers to review the decisions taken by the statutory authority only in the state.