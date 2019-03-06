CCR5-delta 32: The rare mutation that could help stop HIV

The remarkable research breakthrough that appears to have cured the anonymous “London Patient” of HIV is based on a stem cell transplant involving CCR5-delta 32 homozygous donor cells. This is the same treatment that cured Timothy Ray Brown, known as the “Berlin Patient” when he received two stem cell transplants in 2007 and 2008. In 2009, Brown’s doctor, Berlin-based haematologist Gero Hütter, reported success (Long-Term Control of HIV by CCR5 Delta32/Delta32 Stem-Cell Transplantation: NEJM), and a decade on, the American recipient of his treatment remains HIV-free.

With the case of the London Patient, reported in Nature Tuesday, scientists have successfully duplicated Dr Hütter’s CCR5-delta 32 experiment from 13 years ago, with less pain than Brown, the pioneering survivor of HIV, had to endure.

Dr Hütter put Brown through an allogeneic stem cell transplant, which involved replacing his immune system with donor hematopoietic stem cells (usually found in bone marrow) so that his immune system could be regenerated, with no malignant cells. Importantly however, the donor he chose carried what is called a CCR5-delta 32 mutation.

On the surface membrane of immune cells is a protein called CCR5, which is, as a post on the Nature Education blog Scitable puts it, “like a door that allows HIV entrance into the cell”. However, about 1% of people of Northern European descent, mainly Swedes, are born with a mutation known as CCR5-delta 32, which “locks ‘the door’ which prevents HIV from entering into the cell”.

Simply put, HIV uses the CCR5 protein to enter immune cells, but it can’t latch on to cells that carry the delta 32 mutation. IciStem, a consortium of European scientists studying stem cell transplants to treat HIV infection, has a database of 22,000 donors with this HIV-resistant mutation.

IciStem scientists are tracking 38 HIV-infected people who have received bone-marrow transplants, including six from donors without the delta 32 mutation. The London Patient is 36 on that list; Number 19, the so-called “Düsseldorf Patient”, has been off anti-HIV drugs for four months now, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Incidentally, CCR5 is the protein that Chinese scientist He Jiankui claimed to have modified with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in at least two children in an attempt to make them resistant to HIV.

Tip for Reading List | Marquez, By Those Who Knew Him

Silvana Paternostro has subtitled her book Solitude & Company as “the life of Gabriel García Márquez, told with help from his friends, family, fans, arguers, fellow pranksters, drunks, and a few respectable souls”. Her project began in 2000, when Tina Brown, who had founded the (now dead) monthly Talk the previous year, commissioned an essay based on conversations with people in Colombia who had known ‘Gabo’ in the years prior to his becoming arguably the 20th century’s most influential writer. This capsule of oral history, which Paternostro titled Solitude & Company after the name of a film production company that Márquez had at one point considered setting up, never saw light of day, but in 2003 she published a different version with the same title in The Paris Review and a translation in the Mexican magazine Nexos. In 2010, Paternostro listened to her tapes again, and after conducting a fresh set of interviews subsequently, published Solitude & Company in Spanish in 2014. The English translation was released last month.

Paternostro has divided her book into BC, i.e., Before Cien Años de Soledad, One Hundred Years of Solitude in Spanish, and AC, or After Cien Años de Soledad. In the first part, Gabo’s siblings and others who knew him before he became a global icon, speak; the celebrated writer Márquez appears in the second. Oral history, the author says, “allows those who were very close to him… tell us how they welcomed him, helped him, and watched him create himself; it permits them to make us feel how much they love him or how much he annoyed them; just them, without other narrators or descriptions as intermediaries”. In an interview to The New York Times, Paternostro said: “There are people that have spent most of their lives as Gabo experts. I don’t think I’m a Gabo expert. I had a curiosity in understanding the man before and the man he became later. But along the way, I became the repository of all these incredible stories, and I felt it was almost my obligation to share them.”

There is another reason for even people who aren’t Márquez fans to read the book. In the English translation, the author told The NYT, “I included things that would make readers understand Colombia. It turned into a book that explains our music, the violence, the idiosyncrasies of the region… Now that Colombia has become a travel destination, the book, while it’s not a travel guide, is a companion to travel to Colombia with.”