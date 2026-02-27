‘If foundation crumbles, superstructure must fall’: Collapse of CBI case a blow to ED probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with others, celebrates after a Delhi court acquits the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi trial court’s order Friday discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the CBI case in the alleged liquor policy scandal is also a blow to the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering probe in the matter.

The Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 ruling in Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary v Union of India held that once an accused is discharged or acquitted in the predicate offence, the money laundering cannot be sustained.

Citing the 2022 ruling, the trial court, in its 598-page order, said “if the foundation crumbles, the superstructure must necessarily fall”.

“The offence under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) is not autonomous in its origin, but is inextricably linked to the existence of a legally sustainable scheduled offence. The predicate offence constitutes the foundational edifice upon which the allegation of money laundering rests; if the foundation crumbles, the superstructure must necessarily fall,” it said.