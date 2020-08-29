Explained: Drug used for cat coronavirus on trial against SARS-CoV-2

The researchers have established a collaboration with a veterinary medicine company to produce the quality and quantity of drug needed for human clinical trials.

A drug used for cat coronavirus is now being tested as a possible treatment for humans infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. The University of Alberta, Canada, is set to launch human trials.

The drug is a protease inhibitor, which means that it interferes with the virus’s ability to replicate, thus blocking infection. It was first studied by University of Alberta researchers following the 2003 SARS outbreak. Later, it was developed by veterinary researchers who showed it cures a coronavirus-induced disease that is fatal in cats.

University of Alberta researchers, who have since studied how the drug works against SARS-CoV-2, have published their findings in Nature Communications.

The researchers synthesised the compounds in the drug, and tested them against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in test tubes and in human cell lines. They then studied the structure of the drug as it binds with the protein, showing the mechanism of inhibition.

Source: University of Alberta

