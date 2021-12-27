Cases in China hit recent high, many kids hospitalised in NY

China detected more than 150 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily count since the middle of June, Bloomberg reported. Almost all the new cases were from the northwestern Shaanxi province, whose main city Xi’an was put under lockdown last week following the detection of over 120 cases there.

It was not clear whether any of these infections were caused by the Omicron variant. China has been reporting very few cases, mostly in single or double digits and sometimes none, for the last 18 months. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), China has recorded only about 1.3 lakh infections till now. More than 80,000 of those cases were detected by the first week of March 2020, after which there was a dramatic decline.

The next biggest wave experienced by China was in May this year, when about 500-600 cases were detected for a few days, according to WHO data.

Fresh restrictions

The spread of Omicron continued unabated in the US and most parts of Europe. Fresh restrictions came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from Sunday, Sky News reported. Similar post-Christmas restrictions were announced earlier by Germany and Portugal as well. In England, a decision on more restrictions is expected on Monday.

The New York Times reported a jump in hospitalisation of children infected with coronavirus. Between December 5 and now, there was a fourfold increase in the hospitalisation of children in New York where the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, it said, adding that the New York State Department of Health had appealed to parents to get their children above five vaccinated.