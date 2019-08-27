Telling Numbers: Cardiovascular disease burden in India, and state highs & lows

LAST WEEK, The Lancet published the results of a clinical trial with PolyPill tablets (a combination of aspirin and atorvastatin) conducted on older patients of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Iranian adults. It concluded that a fixed dose of the tablets along with therapy may help reduce the CVD burden, particularly in low and middle income countries. Three-quarters of CVD-related deaths happen in lower-middle income countries, according to the World Health Organization, which classifies India among such countries.

Among CVDs, heart attacks and strokes are the most common cause of death and disability in Iran. In India, too, the leading CVD diseases are ischaemic heart disease and stroke, contributing 61.4 per cent and 24.9 per cent of total DALYs (Daily Adjusted Life Years) lost from CVDs, according to an earlier Lancet study (2018).

The 2018 study found that among Indian states, West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura have the highest burden of strokes in terms of crude DALY rates. Crude rates are calculated by factoring in incidence along with the population of a region. Mizoram, Sikkim and Delhi have the lowest burden of stroke in terms of DALYs per 1,00,000. In the case of ischaemic heart disease, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have the highest burden while Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have the lowest.