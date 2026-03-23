Explained: How a new Bill could ensure dominance of IPS officers in CAPF ranks

The Centre is set to introduce the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha to retain the dominance of IPS officers on deputation in the five CAPFs – the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Bill, if passed, is likely to effectively undo a Supreme Court verdict directing the Centre to progressively reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs. Here’s what to know.

What was the Supreme Court verdict on CAPFs?

On May 23, 2025, the Supreme Court directed a progressive reduction in the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs to the posts of DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police) and IG (Inspector General) within a period of two years. The Centre filed a review petition, and this too was dismissed by the apex court in October 2025. The court upheld the petitioners’ plea that the dominance of IPS officers in leadership roles in the CAPFs led to career growth stagnation for CAPF officers, and this lowered their morale.

How has the Centre reacted to the apex court judgment?

On March 11, the Union Cabinet cleared the draft Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, to retain the deputation of IPS officers at senior level positions of the CAPFs, arguing that in the interest of maintaining Centre-state relationship and ensuring close coordination between the Union and the states, IPS officers are necessary for effective functioning of these forces.

What are the main features of the Bill?

The Bill says that it is necessary to enact an umbrella law to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers appointed to the CAPFs and other rules regarding these forces, with a view to ensuring legislative clarity, preserving its operational distinctiveness, and harmonising judicial directions with administrative and federal requirements. In other words, the court verdict has to be, according to the Centre, harmonised with the requirements.

Group A CAPF officers refer to gazetted cadre officers from the rank of assistant commandant to director general (DG) in the CAPFs.

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The Bill defines the Central government as the Ministry of Home Affairs, the administrative ministry of all five CAPFs. It says that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, or in any judgment, decree or order of any court; or any Order issued from time to time, the Central government may, by notification, make rules to provide for the method, manner and mode of recruitment including promotion and deputation and the conditions of service of officers in the CAPFs.

Regarding the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs, the Bill is learnt to make it explicitly clear that 50% of the posts are to be filled by deputation in the rank of IG, and a minimum of 67% of the posts at Additional DG rank will be filled by deputation. The posts in the ranks of Special DG and DG shall be filled exclusively by deputation.

The Bill says that Rules made under this Act will prevail over any other Rule or order in case of inconsistency.

Why have retired CAPF officers been writing to MPs against the Bill?

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The retired CAPF officers claim that deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs in leadership roles slows down the career growth of CAPF officers. HR Singh, retired ADG, CRPF, said officers remain at the entry-level post of assistant commandant for up to 16 years at a stretch.

Ideally they should become deputy commandant in four years, second-in-command in nine years, and commandant in 13-14 years, said a CAPF officer on condition of anonymity. He pointed out the example of Ajay Malik, an assistant commandant who lost his leg as he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Jharkhand during anti-Maoist operations and was admitted to AIIMS, who has not got a single promotion in 15 years.

The retired officers also claim that it is CAPF officers who lead the operations and suffer casualties, while IPS officers generally come on deputation at the post of IG or above, when they don’t have to take part in the operations.

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A key grievance that took them to court was that non-functional upgradation in respect of organised Group A services has not been extended to them as required. This provision, which saw the light of day in 2006 for central Group A services, says that when an IAS officer of a particular batch reaches a certain level in terms of salary, officers two years senior to him or her in terms of batch in other Group A central services will also be eligible to the same salary, irrespective of post.

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This was done to ensure better salaries and allowances to officers. CAPF officers claim this has never been properly implemented for them, which puts them in a position of disadvantage in salary terms.

They allege that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has been kept away from the Bill (which considers the Central government as meaning the Ministry of Home Affairs) so as to hit the applicability of DoPT orders that are applicable to all Central government Group A jobs.

An IPS officer, however, said on condition of anonymity that since the CAPFs have to work in close coordination with the state administration and police — where IAS and IPS officers occupy the top posts — having IPS officers in the CAPFs makes coordination smooth.