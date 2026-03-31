Explained: The US’s 2,000 pound ‘bunker buster’ bomb, used to attack Iran’s Isfahan

The US and Israeli forces struck an ammunition depot in Iran’s Isfahan early Tuesday (March 31).
US officials, cited by The Wall Street Journal, said the strike involved 2,000-pound (about 907-kg) bunker-buster bombs targeting a military-linked site in Isfahan, a central Iranian city hosting key defence facilities, including the Badr airbase. It stated that a large number of penetrator munitions were used in the operation.
Reports said the initial strike triggered multiple secondary explosions across the area. Visuals released over the internet also showed the explosions.
The term “bunker buster” typically describes bombs designed to penetrate deep below the surface — layers of rock, earth, or concrete — before exploding. This hard-target munition is understood to have been developed during the Gulf War.
Who makes it, and what is its impact?
Developed by the US Defence Major Boeing, the US GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator is the most powerful in this category and is a GPS-guided 30,000-pound (13,600-kilogram) bomb, which can penetrate about 200 feet (60 meters) of solid concrete.
However, for the attack on Isfahan, a smaller variant of the bomb (2000 pounds) was reportedly used, even as the purpose was the same — to hit hardened and deeply buried underground and reinforced structures.
In all likelihood, the GBU-27 variant was likely used in the attack, as it weighs about 2,000 pounds (900 kg). This variant is also less expensive and more numbers can be carried in each mission.
Story continues below this ad
The GBU-57 A/B is understood to comprise a void-sensing fuze to detect the time the weapon has reached the target, such as an underground depot or bunker, following which the bomb detonates.
The United States had used the GBU-57 A/B in strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during fighting between Israel and Iran in 2025. Fourteen of these, launched by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, hit the Fordow and Natanz facilities to target subterranean nuclear infrastructure.
This bomb can only be dropped from a B-2 stealth bomber because of its sheer size. Only the US possesses this aircraft.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More