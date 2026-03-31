Explained: The US’s 2,000 pound ‘bunker buster’ bomb, used to attack Iran’s Isfahan

A photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a GBU-57 or Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, known as a “bunker buster,” at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri on May 2, 2023. (NYT)

The US and Israeli forces struck an ammunition depot in Iran’s Isfahan early Tuesday (March 31).

US officials, cited by The Wall Street Journal, said the strike involved 2,000-pound (about 907-kg) bunker-buster bombs targeting a military-linked site in Isfahan, a central Iranian city hosting key defence facilities, including the Badr airbase. It stated that a large number of penetrator munitions were used in the operation.

Reports said the initial strike triggered multiple secondary explosions across the area. Visuals released over the internet also showed the explosions.

The term “bunker buster” typically describes bombs designed to penetrate deep below the surface — layers of rock, earth, or concrete — before exploding. This hard-target munition is understood to have been developed during the Gulf War.