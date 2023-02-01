FM Sitharaman presents ‘the first budget of Amrit Kaal’: What is Amrit Kaal and what does it signify

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced her budget speech by calling it “the first budget of Amrit Kaal”. Throughout her address, she referred to the term ‘Amrit Kaal’ repeatedly.

“Our vision for the ‘Amrit Kaal’ includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this ‘jan-bhaagidari’ (public participation) through ‘sabka saath, sabka prayas’ (efforts by all) is essential,” Sitharaman said.

When was the term first used by the government?

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first used the term ‘Amrit Kaal’ in 2021, during the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Delivering his speech from the ramparts of New Delhi’s Red Fort, he said, “The goal of ‘Amrit Kaal’ is to ascend to new heights of prosperity for India and the citizens of India.” Modi further added that ‘Amrit Kaal’ is for the next 25 years and the country must start working towards improving the lives of its citizens, reducing the divide between the villages and cities, lessening the government’s interference in people’s lives and building modern infrastructure in India.

“We don’t have to wait for long to achieve our goals. We have to start now. We don’t have a moment to lose. This is the right time. Our country also has to change and we as citizens have to change ourselves too,” the prime minister announced.

According to an analysis by Bloomberg, Modi used the term 14 times during his Independence Day speech last year.

What is the significance of ‘Amrit Kaal’?

The term ‘Amrit Kaal’ comes from Vedic astrology and indicates a sort of golden era. In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has heightened the emphasis on ‘Amrit Kaal’, saying that the coming period in India is going to be its most prosperous, with economic growth and social justice. ‘Amrit Kaal’ also describes the hope for a better future, where India would be self-reliant and fulfil all of its humanitarian obligations.